Google postpones plans to block cookie tracking in Chrome browsers due to antitrust concerns





Technology

Google delays plans to ban tracking cookies

Alphabet said Thursday that Google’s Chrome web browser wouldn’t completely block tracking cookies until late 2023, delaying the move that has raised antitrust concerns from competitors and regulators for nearly two years.

Starting January 2022, Google wanted to ban a large number of advertising personalization companies from viewing your interests via cookies. However, rivals have accused the world’s largest online ad sellers of increasing market share by pretending to improve privacy.

As a result of the survey, the UK Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) agreed with Google this month to monitor changes in Chrome. Google said the new timeline is in line with the agreement.

CMA said it was in talks about accepting Google’s commitment and in that context was informed of the proposed timeline changes.

The US Department of Justice also investigated Chrome and cookies, Reuters reported.

The European Union’s competition committee said on Wednesday that it was also under investigation.

Google is working with the advertising industry on technology that can replace the cookie tracking feature while better protecting online privacy.

We are currently aiming to phase out tracking cookies from mid-2023 if new technologies are selected, final tested and approved by the CMA by the second half of next year.

Critics are questioning the effectiveness of the alternatives. They add that Google can continue to collect similar data through YouTube, search and other popular systems, so it can only benefit from the elimination of what is known as third-party cookies. .. The benefits of the data can help Google attract more advertisers.

The Apples Safari browser has made similar changes, but Chrome is more widely used in the United States and Europe.

Reuters

Ride sharing

Uber admits sick leave violation in Seattle

Uber has agreed to pay more than $ 3.4 million to 15,000 drivers after admitting a breach of Seattle, the pioneer of paid sick leave law for gig workers.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Seattle City Council last year extended temporary illness and safe vacation protection to previously unqualified gig workers as many companies treated them as independent contractors. ..

The law allows workers to take and rest on paid leave based on an average daily compensation, including tips for caring for themselves and their sick family members.

You can also take paid leave for other reasons, such as seeking assistance in a domestic violence incident or taking care of children whose school has been closed due to a pandemic.

The Seattle Labor Standards Bureau began the investigation after complaining that drivers weren’t enjoying the benefits of Uber as needed.

The settlement includes approximately $ 1.3 million in repayment for 2,329 workers, interest, damages and civil penalties, and approximately $ 2.2 million in prepayment for unused paid leave for 15,084 workers.

Associated Press

Even in business

With the labor market steadily recovering from the coronavirus pandemic as the economy resumes, fewer Americans filed new unemployment claims last week, but the shortage of ambitious workers remains. , Can hinder faster employment growth in the short term. The economy appears to be at more than half the cruising speed of the second quarter, and other data on Thursday show strong growth in business spending on equipment in May. The trade deficit widened last month as imports increased as businesses desperately caught up with strong demand.

International Brotherhood of Teamsters has resolved to formalize a resolution to support, fund and resource the union activities of Amazon employees. Almost 96% of the representatives voted in favor of a resolution at the 30th International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which accounts for 1.4 million workers in the United States, including representatives from 500 unions. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

From the news service

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

