Know how to download and play the desi version of PUBG Mobile on Windows PC, Mac





The desi version of PUBG Mobile India, Battlegrounds Mobile India, has already been quite angry among fans of battle royale games since its beta release on June 17th. However, the beta version is currently only available to Android users. Here’s everything you need to know to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on Windows PC and Mac.

Game developer Krafton hasn’t released a PC version yet, so you’ll need to use the Android emulator to download Battlegrounds Mobile India to your Windows PC / laptop and Mac. These emulators mimic smartphone apps on your computer, whether you’re running Windows or Mac.

Below are some of the best Android emulators.

LDPlayer – LDPlayer is rated as one of the best gaming Android emulators for PC. It also runs Android 7.1 Nougat and supports Battlegrounds Mobile India as well as other Android apps such as Instagram and WhatsApp. However, the Android emulator is only compatible with Windows laptops / PCs.

NoxPlayer – If you’re not a fan of Bluestacks or LDPlayer, you can try NoxPlayer, which runs on both Windows PCs and Macs and launches Android 7 Nougat.

Bluestacks – This is one of the most popular Android emulators in the world. Bluestacks is compatible with both Windows laptops and Macs. It runs Android 7.1 Nougat and supports a variety of Android apps including Battlegrounds Mobile India.

If you are using the Android emulator, make sure the emulator is running Android 5.1.1 or later. This is a system requirement for Battlegrounds Mobile India, along with at least 2GB of RAM.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India to Windows PC and Mac

Step 1: Download the Android emulator from the official website. For example, for Bluestacks, go to https: //www.bluestacks.com/download.html and press the download button.

Step 2: Next, install the emulator on your device

Step 3: Launch the emulator and look for the Google Play store

Step 4: If you haven’t already, log in with your Play Store account ID

Step 5: Search Battlegrounds Mobile India

Step 6: Tap the install button to download the game to your PC

Step 7: Launch the game and download additional files

Step 8: Log in with your Facebook or Twitter ID and play Battlegrounds Mobile India on your PC

Krafton has added support for Battlegrounds Mobile India devices, so the game may not work on some PCs even after using the emulator.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India to PC without emulator?

You cannot download Battlegrounds Mobile India to your PC without the emulator. However, PUBG for PC was never banned in India. So you can give it a try.

Recall that the Government of India banned PUBG Mobile India on September 2, 2020 due to data privacy concerns under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Download and install Battlegrounds Mobile India on your Android device.

Step 1: Users must use this link to participate in the Battlegrounds Mobile India testing program.

Step 2: Once you become a tester, go to Google Play Options[ダウンロード]You need to tap the button.

Step 3: The user will be redirected to the game page on the Google Play store.

Step 4: Tap the “Install” button. The game will be downloaded and installed automatically.

Battlegrounds Mobile India APK and OBB download links are available, but these links have not been validated and you should try them at your own risk.

It’s important to know that the APK and OBB files are 72MB and 637MB in size, respectively. Gamers should also make sure that their device has enough space and a good WiFi connection before downloading the file.

After reviewing all the points above, follow these steps:

Step 1: After downloading the file,[不明なソースからインストール]You must enable the option before installing the APK file.

Step 2: Rename the file to “main.15255.com.pubg.imobile.obb” and paste it into the following directory: Android / OBB / com.pubg.imobile

Step 3: Then open Battlegrounds Mobile India and choose between low spec resource packs and HD resource packs with sizes 379.6MB and 618.2MB respectively.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos