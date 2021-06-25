FF7 Remake Seventh Heaven hides a small but cool Easter egg





A small but heartwarming reference to FINAL FANTASY music was discovered by fans of FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Seventh Heaven.

A subtle Easter egg was discovered by an eagle-eyed Reddit user in FINAL FANTASY VII Remake. Easter eggs refer to one of many albums, including music from the Final Fantasy series. Curious people can find screams at Seventh Heaven.

FINAL FANTASY VII Remake, originally sold as a standard retail for the beloved PlayStation Classic, is actually a new perspective on the world and story first introduced in 1997. Although many story and gameplay elements have changed significantly, Seventh Heaven remains important. A restaurant owned by party member Tifa Lockhart, the basement is a secret base for avalanches. There are some new features such as jukeboxes and darts mini games, but the location is generally the same.

However, there are some new Easter eggs in the decoration. Reddit user roy_the_great posted a screenshot of a small plaque on the wall. The plaque has a piano on it and is engraved with the words “Thank you for your wonderful memories.” The piano directly matches the cover of the “Piano Collections: Final Fantasy VII” album, which is a CD containing piano arrangements of songs selected from the game. I found the sign by using photo mode to make the restaurant easier to see, but this isn’t the only Final Fantasy Easter egg hidden in Seventh Haven. In the comments, roy_the_great revealed a hidden license plate with some screams as numbers. Tifa’s birthday is displayed on the plate along with her age. The age, height and birthday of the clouds are also printed on the plate.

Fans are delighted to find such a sweet reference. One commentator speculates that “thank you” may be a message from a former fan who has a chance to work on FINAL FANTASY VII remake. It may be a homage to the enthusiastic fan base who came back for a remake. Neither theory has been confirmed.

FINAL FANTASY VII Remake is an interesting example of having a unique identity while being incredibly faithful to the original material. This will give new players access and attract veterans interested in double dips. Easter eggs like the one above are an extension of that philosophy. Beginners may not understand the references, but old people always smile at the screams. No matter how trivial, these little callbacks will be loved by players, regardless of their history.

FINAL FANTASY VII Remake is now available on PlayStation.

