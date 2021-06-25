Porsche ruins our choice with the new 911 GTS





The current generation 992 Porsche 911 has been on the market for nearly two years. The lineup is almost complete. So far, the German Mark has already launched the Carrera / S, Turbo / S, and GT3. However, Porsche does not seem to be complete yet and wants to allow 911 customers to choose more models.

Check out the 2022 Porsche 911 GTS.

Like the previous 991 generation 911 GTS, the new model has a slot between the 911 Carrera S and the 911 Turbo. It’s a bit more powerful than the Carrera S and has some performance upgrades, but it’s not as hardcore as the Turbo.

Powering the 911 GTS is a twin-turbo 3.0-liter horizontally opposed 6-cylinder engine that produces 480 horsepower and 570 Nm of torque. For reference, this is 30 horsepower more than the Carrera S and the previous generation 911 GTS. The engine is then paired with either an 8-speed PDK gearbox or a 7-speed manual. Compared to the Carrera S, Porsche installed a shorter shifter on the GTS for faster shift times. The new 911 GTS can sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.3 seconds.

Porsche likes to offer a variety of options for the 911, and GTS is no exception. Customers can specify the 911 GTS in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations. You can also choose between a coupe or a cabriolet. Do you want to make sure there isn’t too much air in the cabin? There is also a Targa 4 GTS, but it is only available in AWD.

Porsche also adjusted the suspension to match the added power. The GTS sits 10mm lower and features upgraded stopping power using the 911 Turbo braking system. For better handling, automakers also offer lightweight packages to save up to 25kg.

In appearance, the 911 GTS is very similar to the Carrera S. With the exception of the 911 GTS badge on the back, the only obvious signs are the dark exterior panel and center lock wheel. It’s a little confusing, but the lights surround it and the taillights dim. The GTS is also equipped with its own engine cover grille. Limited to the Targa 4 GTS is the Targa bar and lettering.

The interior is the same as the 992 generation 911. However, the GTS standard is the GT Sport steering wheel, Sport Chrono Package, and Porsche’s Track Precision app. In the optional lightweight package, the factory seats have been replaced with carbon fiber bucket seats and the rear seats have been removed.

Porsche likes to give customers choices of choice. With the addition of the 911 GTS to the mix, those who like the 992 generation 911 can choose from more variations. It is also the wisest of all. Or you can always wait for the new 911 GT3 RS and 911 GT2 RS. They are also coming.

