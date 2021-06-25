5 Reasons GTA San Andreas Is Highly Rated





With top-notch action and adventure, GTA San Andreas continues to be an important and commercial success for Rockstar Games.

When released, critics praised its striking character, story-driven storytelling, open-world gameplay, and deep customization not yet found in the GTA series.

San Andreas holds a record of the highest rated PlayStation 2 reviews by IGN, which called the game a genre-defining experience.

GTA players often consider San Andreas to be one of the best entries in the entire franchise. Note that this refers to the original release of the PC and a significantly modified version, given that Rockstar puts little effort into ports elsewhere. San Andreas is an unprecedented masterpiece for several reasons.

5 reasons fans appreciate GTA San Andreas # 5 – this is a unique open world experience

GTA3 and Vice City seem to be much smaller than San Andreas. That’s exactly why – San Andreas is bigger than both of those maps combined. Find the right balance that doesn’t get too big like GTA5.

Instead, San Andreas offers a variety of different themes, such as deserts and countryside.

Los Santos, San Fierro and Las Venturas are big cities with unique personalities that make exploring fun. It has not even entered the Red County, Tierra Robada, or Bone County subregions.

Rockstar has implemented several collectibles in each area, including spray tags, snapshots, and lucky horseshoes. They also added oysters to underwater locations, considering that GTA players can finally swim in this game.

San Andreas rewards players across different territories.

# 4 – Large customization options

San Andreas really stands out for how much creativity it gives players. From clothing accessories to shapes, players can change the look of the CJ with each playthrough.

Awards for customizing this game will continue. It’s really noteworthy, especially by the standards set at that time.

For the first time in the history of the GTA series, players can finally modify their car. Before that, they had to re-spray with a local paint “N” spray to choose a random color. Now you can add hydraulic features and nitro boost for high speed vehicles.

San Andreas allows players to experience something new in each playthrough. There is also a unique pedestrian dialog, depending on the GTA player’s vehicle and specific weight class. Rockstar Games thought about everything.

# 3 – San Andreas has a lot to do

Given the size and extent of the three major cities (and adjacent districts), GTA players spend a lot of time on their activities. These range from street races to full-scale gang wars.

Players must visit to complete 100%, as certain events can only be held in certain areas.

There are several different side quests that players can take, such as dating different girlfriends for useful bonuses. Players can also spend their free time playing sports such as basketball or betting on themselves on the pool table.

Those who want to be 100% complete with this game will be rewarded with lots of activities to keep them busy. It doesn’t even fit into the many collectibles they can find in various places.

# 2 – Carl Johnson is the protagonist of the popular GTA

Known as CJ by close friends, he is arguably one of the most sympathetic protagonists in the GTA series. He has moments, but CJ isn’t as ruthless as Tommy Vercetti or Trevor Philips. He has a heart, which can be seen by how much he cares about his family (despite what Sweet says).

CJ also offers the long-awaited Comic Relief through his hilarious one-liner and witty jokes. He plays the perfect straight man in the crazy antiques that surround him. Most importantly, CJs are certified gang criminals.

This is the one who succeeded in invading the military base just to give the aged hippie what he wanted. CJ has a long history of success in the GTA world. That’s why CJ is so special.

# 1-Big smoke is memorable and memorable

Simply put, Big Smoke is a legend in San Andreas history. Whether it’s his iconic order at Cluckin’Bell or telling CJ that he chose the wrong home, Big Smoke never misses a memorable scene.

The betrayal of Big Smoke was quite a shock wave for GTA players. There were hints here and there, but he was still the best person on Grove Street. Even CJ feels sorry for Big Smoke by the time he reaches his end.

His words of wisdom may be as suspicious as his loyalty, yet Big Smoke is foresighted. He really wanted to make his own name. It’s a name that everyone remembers.

It’s good that GTA players are talking about him to this day. Since then, there has been no adversary like Big Smoke.

Note: This article reflects the author’s personal view.

