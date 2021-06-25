Google postpones the end date of third-party cookies





Third-party cookies are obsolete. That hasn’t changed.

However, they received a great amnesty.

On June 24, Google announced plans to postpone the termination of third-party cookies to late 2023.

Google’s first third-party cookie, first announced in January 2020, disappeared two years later, spurring industry-wide urgency and collaboration.

We’ve spent the last 18 months at the forefront of these developments, working with Google and other industry leaders to facilitate the transition to the future of digital advertising and advocate for the best interests of publishers.

The stake is high. Today, the open web is thriving with free content that is supported by advertising. Future changes to advertising must protect the great diversity found in our community and across the internet, where high quality, original content earns it worthwhile!

And I was thrilled to hear Google hear our collective voice.

This extension allows us and other industry leaders to spend more time with Google and new technologies work well for people who enjoy content on the Internet, who want to promote their business, and people. We provide the opportunity to guarantee. The person who creates the content.

Why is Google deferring the removal of third-party cookies?

Google finally decided to postpone this transition to protect the publisher’s business model.

Google’s privacy sandbox proposal aims to replace the third-party cookie feature, but the proposal has received a lot of debate and strong reaction. When FLoC, one of the key components of the privacy sandbox, began testing this spring, it faced major privacy concerns. Due to the GDPR, the FLoC trial could not even be run across the EU. Other privacy sandbox proposals have seen similar objections and delays in actual testing.

Thankfully, Google recognizes that rebuilding the technological foundation of digital advertising is a complex and complex process, and take the time to do it right for everyone involved. I am happy to be there.

What does this mean for AdThrive publishers?

This is good news for advertising revenue after 2022.

This news will increase the uncertainty facing the industry while giving more time to prepare and build solutions that will work in the future world of digital advertising.

With these precious additional months, we can take our creative ideas forward and give the industry the opportunity to consider from all angles from more publishers, advertisers, and consumers.

We are pleased to continue working to move the industry forward and build the following webs:

Private for users Advertising support from great brands A fair competition for publishers of all sizes

Let’s count the next two years!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos