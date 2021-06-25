Science schools and R & D spending at the forefront of UK innovation programs





The British Minister said as part of an innovation strategy starting next month, better to new science-focused schools, billions of pounds of R & D spending, and private funding for technology-focused businesses. I have a plan for access.

As the UK aims to develop the world’s leading technology and life sciences sector, business secretary Kwasikwaten wants innovation to be one of the central pillars of the government’s industrial strategy.

Department for Business, Energy and Industry Strategy (BEIS) officials said 10 points to make Britain a “world leader in innovation,” according to people familiar with the document, which will be published with “Science.” I made a plan for. A “superpower” speech planned by the Prime Minister before the summer vacation.

According to people familiar with the matter, the previous proposal to establish the status of a “residential innovator” (a guru who could confuse Whitehall’s thinking and advise authorities) within BEIS is the latest version. It has been deleted from the document.

Instead, outline plans for the government to build schools focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, allowing departments to create competitive competition for innovative companies to raise money. Set the scheme.

Many of the new strategies focus on improving private sector regulatory and financial support to enable UK-based companies to develop and scale up technology in a variety of areas. This is in line with a recent report by the Deregulation Task Force, led by former tree leader Ian. Duncan Smith.

This document identifies seven “family” of innovations that are prioritized in the UK, including quantum, advanced materials, life sciences, genomics, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

The plan includes supporting business investment and improving access to finance, including considering rules that prevent large institutions from investing in fast-growing but high-risk ventures. ..

The newspaper also states that the UK needs to develop innovation-promoting policies to reduce bureaucratic formalism that is hindering development in some sectors. This strategy confirms plans to increase the state’s annual investment in research and development to £ 22 billion.

The government has already indicated its intention to invest in high-risk, high-paying scientific projects through the new Advanced Research and Invention Agency.

Aria was originally a project of Dominic Cummings, a former Prime Minister’s adviser to the Prime Minister.

Authorities also want the UK to attract talented foreign workers with new “innovation” visas and help businesses build partnerships abroad. The plan includes setting up a chapter on innovation in future trade agreements and “renewing” the UK’s export strategy.

The plan includes a high level of aspiration for the development of world-class universities and research institutes.

Someone familiar with the document said he would set goals that would lead to policymaking in a particular area.

He added that the plan is still in the form of a draft and may change before the announcement next month. The Innovation Paper will be placed alongside other Quarten plans, including future net zero emission strategies.

A government spokesperson said, “We do not comment on individual leaks, but we intend the UK to stand as a world-leading center for great idea development, industrial innovation, and future work. That’s not a secret. “

