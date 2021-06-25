Owners of WD My Book Live need to act now to protect their data





While the company is investigating reports of sudden data loss, people using certain Western Digital (WD) storage devices are being urged to disconnect them.

Bleeping Computer reports that on Thursday, June 24, when some owners of WD’s MyBook Live and MyBook Live Duo external hard drives woke up and discovered that their data had disappeared, a development of concern was revealed. Did.

According to the California-based WD, this issue is caused by malicious software that prompts the device to perform a factory reset that leads to data loss.

A poster with the WD Forum writes: I had WDMyBookLive connected to my home LAN and it worked fine for years. Today I noticed that somehow all that data is gone.

Another said: All my data is gone. The GUI message says that today is a factory reset. 06/23. I’m completely confused without that data age, but another wrote with a focus on security: it’s very scary that someone can restore a drive in the factory without the permission of the end user ..

After learning about the alarming issue, WD posted the following answer on the community page: Western Digital has determined that some My BookLive devices have been compromised by malicious software. In some cases, this compromise resulted in a factory reset where all data on the device appeared to be erased.

The message continued: We understand that our customer data is very important. At this time, we recommend disconnecting My BookLive from the Internet to protect the data on your device.

Finally, he said he is actively investigating and will provide updates to this thread when it becomes available.

The WDs My Book Live external drive received its last firmware update in 2015 and is no longer available for sale. It is not clear how many are still in use. The fact that you are using an Ethernet cable to connect to your local network for remote file access and configuration changes suggests an entry point for malicious attackers targeting devices.

Digital Trends contacted WD for comment on the situation. We will update this article if we get back to you.

In the meantime, if you’re in the market for new external drives and may be after this incident, check out these recommendations.

