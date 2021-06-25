Google Chrome will postpone plans to phase out third-party cookies. The implications for advertisers are:





Clearly, open Internet privacy technologies, including CTV, need to evolve to give consumers more control.

Google announced Thursday that it will postpone plans to dispose of third-party cookies from Chrome browsers until late 2023, two years behind previous expectations.

And there is considerable progress [the Privacy Sandbox] In a blog post on the company’s website, Chrome’s director of privacy engineering, Vinay Goel, revealed that the initiative requires more time across the ecosystem to do this right.

This move can surprise many, but not everyone, in the industry. Jeff Green, co-founder and CEO of The Trade Desk, said two years ago he didn’t believe that the search giant’s move would eliminate related ads. Cookies will be replaced by something else that allows targeted advertising, he told Adweek earlier.

But at the same time, he is also short-sighted that the industry ignores this opportunity to create improved identity solutions that are more sophisticated, consumer-centric, and work across advertising channels, including fast. I said there is. -The growing world of connected TV.

Other industry leaders agree. Andrew Casale, President and CEO of Index Exchange, told The Current that since its inception, Privacy Sandbox has prompted more questions than answers. Google simply ran out of time, says Casale. Due to the timing of the pandemic and Google’s third-party deprecated paths, this delay was unavoidable. Frankly, it wasn’t optimistic.

Jeff Roche, president and chief strategy officer of indie brand transformation agency SCS, said Google’s decisions provide time for the agency. Google is giving the agency some relief on its current plans for clients in 2021, Roach says now. These changes are driving incredible innovation in advertising technology as a whole, while at the same time providing agencies with new ideas about placement and performance.

Better approach

This delay gives stakeholders across the industry more time to extend their privacy-aware approach to addressability for long-term benefits. This includes Unified ID 2.0, which is part of a wide range of industry collaborations that are widely supported and will soon be open source. UID2 places consumers in the driver’s seat with data while maintaining the value exchange of related ads for free content on the open Internet. Industry leaders such as Publicis Groupes Epsilon, LiveRamp, Foursquare and Nielsen are among the dozens who have supported this effort.

Clearly, open Internet privacy technologies, including CTV, need to evolve to give consumers more control. Build an easy-to-understand technology and let your customers decide how to use it, Dave Pickles told The Current, CTO of The Trade Desk. This approach can improve the consumer experience while maintaining an exchange of value for relevant advertising and free content.

Many industry leaders agree that consumers need to be at the center of new identity approaches. For example, Travis Clinger, senior vice president of addressability and ecosystem at LiveRamp, said the industry must first recognize that putting people first means putting transparency first. I am. When people trust the intent of a brand or publisher, they are more willing to share their data and identities.

And this may be one of the reasons behind Google’s rethinking. For example, their FloC trials have already been abandoned in certain markets that do not meet local consumer privacy standards. Changing cookies is like tearing a road in a big city. Michael Connolly, co-founder and CEO of sell-side platform Sonobi, talks about the decision of The Current on Googles. It will take even longer to develop a true alternative to maintaining a free and open Internet while protecting consumer privacy.

