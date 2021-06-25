House Judiciary Committee promotes drastic legislation to curb and dissolve Big Tech





In a two-day session of the marathon, which lasted about 29 hours, members of the Judiciary Committee sent the House of Representatives six bills representing the most significant changes to US antitrust law in decades.

The strictest bill claimed by committee members is the most blatant and anti-competitive tactic practiced by Big Tech.

Under these proposals, Amazon (AMZN) is prohibited from owning the same e-commerce platform that competes with independent sellers. Facebook (FB) was unable to acquire a startup that could be seen as a future competitive threat. Google is prohibited from promoting YouTube in search results more than other rival videos. Also, Apple (AAPL) may be required to allow third-party app stores on iOS. The proposed policy is at the heart of some of Big Tech’s key business models.

The bill allows large tech companies to unfairly promote their products and services on their platforms, or use control of multiple platforms, as if Google were pushing YouTube videos. It is illegal to hurt other platform-dependent businesses. Some argue that they are against Amazon in treating sellers.

“These measures will be the most important reforms in the US competition law system since Hart Scott Rodino in 1976, 45 years ago,” said the Federal Trade Commission, referring to Ford-era law. Said William Kovacic, a former chairman of the. Establish public transparency requirements for mergers and acquisitions.

Some lawmakers said Thursday that they were open to doing so as a way to narrow the intended scope of the bill, but the bill did not appoint individual companies. Instead, the bill outlines a general definition of high-tech giants that antitrust regulators are expected to use in identifying companies subject to the law. This includes market capitalization and monthly user thresholds.

Under the bill, if the Federal Trade Commission or the Department of Justice finds that the target company is abusing the authority of the gatekeeper, authorities may sue for a fine or dissolution.

As a result, as we know it, it can make a big difference to the Internet.

House markup occurs when the tech industry faces increasing pressure from policy makers and regulators around the world. Google has been subject to multiple antitrust proceedings by federal and state authorities alleging abuse in online search and advertising. State and federal officials have sued Facebook over what critics call a “killer acquisition” strategy. Apple was tried this spring to defend Fortnite maker Epic Games’ allegations that Apple’s app store monopolizes app developers’ access to the iPhone. Amazon is facing a new antitrust scrutiny in the acquisition of heavyweight MGM in the media. In recent months, European officials have begun a steady investigation into various business practices by Apple, Google and Amazon. The European Supreme Court declared this month that data privacy regulators across the continent, as well as regulators in the same jurisdiction as headquarters, could hold digital platforms such as Facebook accountable.

The House bill represents the most comprehensive effort on this side of the Atlantic to create a set of national rules governing digital platforms.

“Today we have sent a clear message,” said Congressman David Siciline, who led the prosecution in last year’s 16-month investigation into the tech industry, which culminated in the bill. “The United States will no longer allow other countries to lead the fight against unregulated monopoly power. The United States is ready to hold Big Tech accountable, building a stronger online economy. can do.”

The tech industry has launched a full-scale attack to thwart US legislation prior to Wednesday’s price hike. The trade group and lobbyists said Congress was moving too fast and the bill could have unintended consequences for consumers.

If Amazon had to choose between selling retail products alone or running an e-commerce marketplace for everyone, it would choose the former, and as a result, the platform. Apple said allowing iOS users to download apps from anywhere could lead to security and privacy breaches.

Some lawmakers reiterated these concerns during the legislative session, saying many of the bills were either too broad or at risk of giving the federal government excessive power.

Conservative lawmakers have repeatedly attempted to amend the bill to address anti-conservative prejudice claims. One early amendment sought to ban the FTC and DOJ from using parliamentary funding to promote critical racial theory. The amendment was rejected as not related to the immediate antitrust issue.

A bipartisan coalition of California legislators (some of whom represent Silicon Valley) worked throughout the session to challenge the bill, citing the “basic questions” they said they didn’t answer. I did. For example, they said it wasn’t clear how the bill would affect a particular product used by millions of consumers.

However, proponents of stricter new regulations argued that they were needed to save SMEs threatened by Big Tech and called for swift action to strengthen national competition law.

“The bills level the competition for innovators, entrepreneurs and start-ups, and benefit American consumers from innovation and increased choices,” House Justice Chairman Jerry Nadler said at the beginning of Wednesday’s minutes. It’s an important part of the bipartisan plan to bring to. ” ..

When the bill left the committee, Congressman Ken Bach, a major Republican co-sponsor of the bill, claimed victory over what he said.

“Big Tech has lobbyed all six antitrust bills and said it wouldn’t pass the committee,” Buck tweeted after the bill was passed Thursday. “We are proud to work with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to dissolve Big Tech and move these bills to the house floor.”





