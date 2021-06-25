Microsoft announces Windows 11 with new design, start menu and more





Microsoft today officially confirmed the name of the next release of Windows, Windows 11. After months of bullying, number 11 tips, and a huge Windows 11 leak, Microsoft’s new operating system was officially announced. The main focus of Windows 11 is to simplify the Windows user interface, the new Windows Store, and improve performance and multitasking. Windows 11 also includes support for running Android apps for the first time.

The first thing you’ll notice about Windows 11 is that it includes a new Start menu and an updated Start button in the center of the taskbar. This UI is very similar to what we first saw on Windows 10 X, a project originally planned for dual-screen devices that Microsoft eventually canceled. Much of the UI work done in Windows 10 X is visible in Windows 11.

Grid view

The new Start menu removes the live tiles originally introduced in Windows 8 and selects many of the typical launchers found on Chrome OS or Android. There are apps, recent documents, and a separate search interface. Much of the central look is clearly influenced by macOS and Chrome OS, and Windows 11 also includes the rounded corners found on both Android and iOS.

Windows chief Panos Panay says the team is particular about the details. Windows 11 also includes updated dark and light modes that look much better than you’d see in today’s Windows.

Windows 11 snap layout.

Some are called SnapLayouts by Microsoft. This allows you to quickly snap your app to the different modes Windows 11 supports. This new version of Windows 11 also remembers where your apps are stored, thanks to what’s called a snap group.

It seems to be a convenient way to support multiple monitors and ensure that your app always opens on the correct screen. This is especially useful if you are using a laptop with a laptop attached to your monitor or a traditional desktop machine with multiple displays.

Performance is also a big focus of Windows 11. Windows Update is now 40% smaller and more efficient because it now runs in the background. Hopefully that will mean that Windows 11 won’t get in the way of you at work.

Microsoft Teams for Windows 11.

Microsoft is also integrating Microsoft Teams directly into Windows 11 for consumers. Teams are integrated directly into the taskbar, allowing Windows 11 users to call friends, family, or colleagues. This is a big change from Skype, which was bundled as part of Windows 10, and the system tray also has a universal mute button, so you can easily mute your microphone in all apps.

Windows widgets and touch gestures are also an important part of Windows 11. Widgets are AI-powered personalized feeds built on Microsoft’s introduction to Windows 10. The widget slides in from the left side of Windows 11. , Can also be full screen. Built-in widgets include news feeds, weather and maps.

Interestingly, these widgets also include widgets that allow you to tip to local creators directly from within Windows 11.

Windows widget.

Microsoft is also improving the gestures that can be used on tablets and touch targets. Windows 11 adapts for easy access to the OS instead of switching to tablet mode.

Coupled with this, there are improvements in ink and voice input. For certain pens, Windows 11 also supports tactile feedback here. This can mean taking a closer look at the many new hardware that supports these stylus changes in Windows 11.

Xbox is the majority of Microsoft, and we were also able to hear from Xbox executive Sarah Bond about PC games on Windows 11. Auto HDR, a feature of the Xbox Series X / S, will be part of Windows 11. Added when you enable Auto HDR High Dynamic Range (HDR) to a large number of DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games as long as you have a compatible HDR monitor.

The new Xbox app for Windows 11.

Microsoft also promises to improve the speed and performance of Windows 11. Direct Storage is part of Windows 11 and is a major new feature on the Xbox Series X / S. DirectStorage requires an up-to-date NVMe drive to reduce game load times on Windows 11. Game developers need to enable this technology to further increase load times.

The Xbox Game Pass is also integrated into Windows 11 thanks to the new Xbox app that the company has been testing for months. It also includes xCloud integrated into this Xbox app, so you can even stream your games from Microsoft’s cloud.

New Windows 11 app store with Android apps.

Finally, one of the biggest parts of Windows 11 is the new store and support for Android apps on Windows. The Microsoft Store has been redesigned to support a number of apps that were not normally available in the Windows app store. This includes Adobe Creative Suite apps and Android apps such as TikTok and Instagram.

Developers can use their own commerce engine and Microsoft does not make any reductions. Developers can also use their own payment system if desired. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says Windows has always symbolized the sovereignty of creators.

The biggest news here is that Android apps will run on Windows 11 as well. Microsoft has partnered with Amazon and Intel to do this, and Windows 11 will use Intel Bridge technology to do this. Microsoft has demonstrated TikTok and other Android apps that run with Windows apps on Windows 11. The company plans to share more information about this in the coming months.

There is no release date for Windows 11 yet, but Microsoft has promised to offer it as a free upgrade to Windows 10 users this holiday. Windows 11 was expected to appear at some point in October, along with new hardware running the operating system.

Update, 3:55 pm ET: The article was updated to ensure that the Microsoft Teams integration was initially targeted at consumers only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos