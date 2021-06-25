Google Releases Wifi Rtt Locator App as Wifi Demo on Play Store





Google has long been working on local detection technology that Android apps can use for indoor positioning. Following “WifiRttScan” and “WifiNanScan”, Google recently released the “WifiRttLocator app” on the Play Store.

Designed as a demonstration and testing tool for developers, vendors, and universities, this application can be used to validate the Android Wi-Fi RTT API in positioning, navigation, and retail applications.

Wi-Fi Round Trip Time (RTT) allows your device to measure the distance to an RTT-enabled Wi-Fi access point. This is useful for indoor positioning where GPS is not very accurate (or not available), but alternatives are considering the use of vision and AR.

Today’s Google WifiRttLocator app demonstrates this technology and allows you to “estimate your smartphone’s position with an accuracy of 1-2 meters.”

Uses the IEEE 802.11mc protocol to measure the flight time of Wi-Fi packets between a phone and an access point (AP). Since radio waves travel at the speed of light (c), the measurement time is converted to distance by multiplying by c. After estimating the distance to three or more access points in known locations, the phone can calculate its location using a process called multilateration.

To run this demo, you need an Android smartphone that supports Wi-Fi RTT (802.11mc). Google recommends Pixel 2 or later running Android 10 or later. It also supports IEEE 802.11mc, so you need at least three Google Wifi units. Finally, you need a detailed floor plan of the building to set this up, including the latitude / longitude of each Wi-Fi router.

A user guide with full instructions and other information is available at:

Google acknowledges that support for the IEEE 802.11mc protocol is “less common, but we expect it to happen in the future.”

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos