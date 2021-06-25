Opinion: Do you regulate technology?Don’t make America Europe | Editorial





Josh Withlow

Members of both Washington and DC parties are trying to scale down successful tech companies, and some are inspired by the tedious policies that European countries are increasingly imposing on the digital economy. .. But before trying to import European policy into the United States, legislators need to be aware of the disruption that the European approach has brought to the innovation culture of the region.

A recent economist article records the stagnation of European companies against the United States and Asia, with a gloomy subtitle of land that ambitions have forgotten. Author Stanley Pignal states that 20 years ago, 41 of the 100 most valuable companies in the world were in Europe. Currently, this number has dropped to 15. This trend also applies to the digital economy. Of the 20 largest technology companies, SAP in Europe is the only German software developer. Perhaps the most annoying is that of the 43 major companies that started from scratch in the last 50 years, only one was founded in Europe.

It is not due to the talent or lack of brains in the region. In fact, many European countries outperform the United States in the Bloomberg Innovation Index. Instead, the problem is that the level of investment is low and it is difficult to achieve scale, some of which may be due to significant differences in regulatory and competition policies between friends across the United States and the Atlantic Ocean. There is.

For example, one aspect of the light touch approach adopted by the United States is the liability shield provided to Internet platforms that host third-party content. According to a study by the Copia Institute, written by Techdirts Mike Masnick, the passage of Article 230 of the Communications Decency Act created a huge gap in venture capital investment in web platforms between the United States and the EU.

