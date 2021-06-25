According to the leak, Fortnite may have added a priority item slot option





Rumor has it that Fortnite will soon receive a priority slot item type feature that will allow players to automatically organize their inventory.

Obvious leaks indicate that the highly requested functionality will eventually be incorporated into Fortnite. Epic Games’ popular battle royale shooter was released in 2017 and has grown to be one of the most popular video games of all time. Epic supports a large player base for the game with frequent updates and enhancements.

Fortnitehas has become famous for its frequent crossovers with other media, and various video game and movie characters have been added as skins for players to use in-game. Epic Games recently revived Thanos, a well-known Marvel Comics villain as an adversary of Avengers: Infinity WarandAvengers: Endgame, as a skin. Thanos first arrived at Fortnite Back in 2018 as a promotion for the Infinity War. At that time, the player was able to operate the Mad Titan to exercise the power of Infinity Stone. With the resurrection of Thanos and the focus of large-scale science fiction in Fortnite’s latest season, players speculate that more extra-world characters may appear in the near future.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Fortnite player with Thanos skin snaps half of the lobby

A report from Deexertoreveals that priority item slots may be added to Fortnite soon in a future patch. This inventory management option automatically sorts certain weapons and item types into specific slots for clean inventory. For example, players can automatically move the shotgun they pick up to the first inventory slot. The leak comes from Twitter user HYPEX, who has built a reputation for accurate Fortnite forecasts in the past.

Epic may be working on a setting that automatically places the item type in the required slot. For example, if you pick up a shotgun, it will be automatically placed in slot # 3 or any slot. The “Priority Slot Item Type” feature has been working since 17.00!

— HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 23, 2021

Inspired by Fortnite’s aliens, the seventh season brought many new weapons to the game when it began on June 8. These extra-world weapons are arranged in a sci-fi style that is unique to Epic Games’ popular games, while maintaining the balance and art style of the game. Chimera ray guns fire energy beams that can be devastating to human players, but have little effect on solid structures. The Pulse Rifle, on the other hand, is a reliable weapon with deadly accuracy, whether or not the player is aiming. Other alien items also assist players in combat. For example, a reconnaissance scanner that marks enemies and chests near where it was fired.

Epic Games continues to improve Fortnite through both spectacular content updates and small quality of life patches. Rumors of the addition of the Preferred Slot Item Type feature certainly fall into the quality of life category, as it allows players to automatically organize their inventory. Moving items between slots is a small but annoying inconvenience, and this proposed feature eliminates that hassle.

Next: Fortnite reveals new Bella Paulch emotes as part of the ICON series crossover

Fortniteis is available on all platforms.

Source: Deexerto, HYPEX / Twitter

When will the birthday of the Genshin Impact character be (June 2021)

About the author Thomas McNulty (324 articles published)

Thomas McNulty is an avid leader, writer, player and watcher from New Jersey. Movies, TV shows, video games, books and pop culture are personal passions and he is excited to write about familiar and important topics. If someone has a story to tell, they should be able to tell it. He provides accuracy in all articles and promises to remain true to his voice.

Other works by Thomas McNulty

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos