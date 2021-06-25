Malware accused WD My BookLive user of remotely wiping the disk





Western Digital recommends that My BookLive users disconnect their device from the Internet.

Hard disk maker Western Digital said Thursday that some users of My Book Live cloud storage devices suddenly lost all their data due to “malicious software” and recommended that all users disconnect their devices from the Internet. Did.

This issue seems to have caught the attention of Western Digital through a thread in the company’s support forum. The thread, which started on Wednesday, contained many complaints from users that the data was deleted and the device password seemed to be changed remotely.

“I had my WD mybook live connected to my home LAN and it worked fine for years,” wrote the user who started the thread. “It looks like the directory is empty, but today I found that somehow all the data was lost. Previously the 2T volume was almost full, but now it shows full capacity. I am. “

Another user of the thread wrote: “I lost 4TB of data. This includes all insurance policies, budgets, regular” life managers “, kids, weddings, etc., but just as important is my life. is. I’m an independent consultant and the last 7 months of project work are all gone. ”

Some users have reported in threads that data loss appears to have occurred around the time the device started a factory reset. “All my data is gone,” said one user who received a dashboard message informing him of a factory reset. “I’m completely confused without that data … for years.”

In response to a thread complaint first reported by Bleeping Computer, Western Digital advises My Live Book users to disconnect their devices to protect their data while the company is investigating the cause of the attack. Did. He also states that he doesn’t think the server has been compromised.

“Western Digital has determined that some My BookLive devices have been compromised by malicious software,” the company wrote in a forum thread update. “In some cases, this compromise resulted in a factory reset where all data on the device appeared to be erased. MyBookLive devices received the final firmware update in 2015. Customers. We understand that your data is very important. At this time, we recommend that you disconnect My Book Live from the internet to protect the data on your device. We are actively investigating. And will provide updates for this thread when it becomes available. “

Western Digital personnel did not immediately respond to further comments or requests for information.

