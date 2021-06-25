Mi 11 Lite Starts Pre-order Today: Prices, Launch Offers, etc.





New Delhi: Smartphone maker Xiaomi recently launched its latest midrange smartphone, the Mi 11 Lite, in India. This is the company’s fourth smartphone under the Mi11 series. Xiaomi already offers a series of Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro smartphones. The lightweight smartphone weighs 157 grams and boasts a stylish design. Smartphones boast curved sides and a nearly bezel-free design. The Mi 11 Lite is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and has a 4250mAh battery. All of Xiaomi’s midrange smartphones will begin pre-ordering today. If you also want to pre-order your device, see all the details: Mi 11 Lite Pre-order: Pricing and Offers The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite comes in two variations: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. Prices are 21,999 rupees and 23,999 rupees. Respectively. However, as part of the pre-order, the company offers a discount of Rs 1,500 on smartphones. This means that customers who pre-order their smartphones will get a 6GB variation for Rs 20,499 and an 8GB variation for Rs 22,499. Separately, Xiaomi also offers HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders an additional discount of Rs 1,500. Interested guests can pre-order Mi 11 Lite from Flipkart.in and Mi.com today starting at 12:00 pm (June 25th). Mi 11 Lite: Specifications The Mi 11 Lite is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 32G processor paired with 6GB / 8GB of RAM. The smartphone has 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further by adding a microSD card. Mi 11 Lite has a 6.55-inch full HD + AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. A coating of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top protects the display from scratches. The smartphone runs the Android 11 operating system and places its MIUI layer on top of it. Dual SIM smartphones have a fingerprint sensor and IR blaster on the side. Mi 11 Lite features dual speaker setups supported by Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification. In the imaging business, smartphones feature a triple camera setup with a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5 MP telemacro camera. There is a 16 megapixel selfie on the front. Mi 11 Lite has a 4250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

