Google Web Stories reach 100,000 milestones per day





In a web story usage report, Google states that 100,000 new stories are added to the search index every day.

Google’s report contains data on how web stories are growing as a content format and five insights into what types of content perform best.

Here’s an overview of key statistics and five Google tips for improving your web story.

How to use Google Web Stories

A total of over 20 million web stories are online, according to the report. Since October 2020, 6,500 new domains have published their first web story.

The report highlights data from October 2020 onwards. This is when the update introduced the web story to Google Discover. Updates may be the factor that led the domain to publish the web story for the first time.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

“Last October, we created a web story home on Google Discover, which allows users to find the best personalized streams of web stories across the Internet. The goal of Web Stories is with publishers. It’s about making it easy for authors to create content and take full ownership. “

The data show that this content format, which brings short clips like Instagram to Google Search and Discover, is gaining viewership. Millions of users reportedly watch and engage with web stories every day.

Google has put together five recommendations for creating compelling stories using data collected since the release of the web story format.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

5 insights into compelling web stories

Here are some of the things Google has learned about web stories so far.

Which type of content is the most engaged?

Lifestyle content is the most engaged of all industries, especially when it contains ambitious images and useful how-to information.

Google points out that the lifestyle category is suitable for web stories. This is probably because you can swipe the story as if the user were browsing the catalog.

Which type of content is most memorable?

Web stories from sites in the Arts and Entertainment and Food and Drink categories get the most online impressions.

Impressions don’t necessarily indicate engagement, but they are a sign of a category that people are searching for more than any other category.

What kind of content are you looking for?

Google data shows that new web story content is in high demand in the arts and entertainment, celebrity, sports and games categories.

“These vertical markets offer growth opportunities as new TV, movie and game releases are constantly evolving,” the report said.

What is the ideal length of a web story?

Google says there isn’t an ideal page length for what is considered a high-quality web story.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

On average, users tap pages 11-15 of the story. This suggests that site owners need to convey the most important points of the message on the first 15 pages of the web story.

Are Web Stories Popular on Google Discover?

Google reports that Discover allows users to watch an average of 1.7 stories per open story. This may vary depending on demographics.

Source: Google Web Creators

For more information on creating compelling web stories, see the following related articles:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos