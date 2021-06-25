Fix Price automates business processes with QVALON mobile solutions — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





The benefits of the app allowed managers to work directly in the sales area. These operational tasks are available in the app, so you can do everything you need to confirm, confirm, order, or receive on your smartphone. The app also reminds you of priority tasks with push notifications.

Important Facts: Speed, convenience, friendly employees, and friendly service are paramount to 70% of consumers.

Previously, managers roamed the store, took notes on printed checklists, and returned to their desks to send data to the system. Now the same is done on their smartphones and the QVALON application. We save paper and, as a result, protect nature.

This corresponds to the position of our social responsibility. According to calculations, you can save 3 trees per day after switching to the mobile app.

Key fact: Brands that have had a positive impact on people’s lives have grown 2.5 times more than brands that have been perceived to have less impact.

Some of the key features implemented in mobile apps are:

Checklist and task management: Sales managers can check the work quality of retailers. They can create a checklist for the store manager and also set the required tasks. The store manager can then access these tasks on their mobile device, fix shortcomings and report performance in the app.

Warehouse Management: One of the day-to-day tasks assigned to managers is to take inventory of about 30-50 individual products. The results are sent to the IT system and compared to the inventory in the warehouse. This allows managers to identify shortages and take precautions.

Product Information: The store manager can scan the barcode of the product to quickly obtain information such as country of origin, storage conditions, weight, and expiration date. You can also check the stock if it is out of stock, or check the stock at the nearest store. So they can advise the buyer on the spot.

Procurement of goods: The store manager selects the vendor, and selects the goods, quantity, and delivery date. When the goods arrive, the manager records the delivery arrival time, unloading start and completion, departure time, delivery vehicle registration number, and driver’s name.

Quality Control: The store manager can cancel the item by scanning the item code and selecting the reason for the failure or damage. You can also register a product shortage due to rejection.

Problem reporting and solutions: If a problem occurs, the manager can make a solution request in Jira Service Desk. Changes in application status are accompanied by push notifications.

Riazanov adds: One of the main advantages of this app is that it doesn’t require any dedicated training.

After the pilot started, everyone had the opportunity to become familiar with the application. In addition, the company’s headquarters has employees dedicated to providing support and support to the store.

Excited by the promising results achieved through the current version of the app, we are upgrading the app with more features such as:

Work Time Monitoring and Management: Managers can use Smart Photos to record employee login and logout times. This application analyzes the geographic location of employees as well as biometric components. We hope that effective time management and control will increase the productivity of store employees.

Recruitment: If the store requires staff, we will open a vacant seat at the labor exchange through application and come to the interview. The application records all interview stages, fills out and collects checklists, and sends the required employee registration documents to the central office. Similarly, you can transfer employees between stores.

Accounting for utility bills: Collecting measurements from electricity, heat, and water meters is a normal task. The central office can receive summary statistics on store utility costs and make the necessary decisions.

At a later stage, we plan to move control of advertising material and move product expiration, inventory, and other processes to mobile apps to maximize mobility.

Riazanov concludes: In the ever-evolving retail industry, it is imperative to continue exploring and experimenting with technology-based solutions.

It helps reduce mistakes and make your work simpler and more rewarding. Technology-powered employees are in a better position to provide their customers with a superior in-store experience, from discovery to delivery.

Key fact: In-store tech funding doubled from the previous quarter to the 121st quarter to $ 2.2 billion, almost quadrupled compared to the same period in 2020. Sign up for our free retail technology newsletter.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos