Where is Xur today? (June 25-29)-Destiny 2 Xur Location and Exotic Guide





As the weekend arrives in Destiny 2, Xur returns to the solar system with another exotic weapon and armor that players can add to their collection. The Iron Banner will start again on June 29th, so this is another great time to grab a new item that can help you gain an edge.

Xur begins with a daily reset every Friday at 10am (Eastern Standard Time) / 1pm (Eastern Standard Time) and returns to the solar system every week in Destiny 2. The problem is that you don’t know where he will land until he actually arrives. Xur can hang out in one of several places, including the Tower Hangar area, Watcher’s Grave’s Nessus, and the EDZ’s Winding Cove area. Xur’s inventory also changes weekly, so it’s worth revisiting Xur over the weekend to get new weapons and rolls for exotic armor. After arriving on Friday, it will be reset every Tuesday at 10am (PT) / 1pm (ET) and you can visit him at any time until Xur leaves the solar system.

I’ll update this post as soon as Xur arrives, giving a complete overview of where he can be found and what he offers.

Xur offers one exotic weapon and three exotic armor each week. One for each character class. The inventory is random, as is the status role you can expect from each of his armor products. Therefore, it is worth visiting him if you want to fill out a collection or want a better version of the exotic you already have. .. Xur also brings an exotic engram that is guaranteed to drop what you don’t have if you’re missing an exotic from that particular character’s collection, but this is a new exotic armor each season. Has been added. This can only be requested from the Legendary or Master Lost Sector.

