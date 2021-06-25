Rumors of the iPhone 14 made me worried about the iPhone 13 for some reason.





This week, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released a note that Apple has some big plans for the 2022 iPhone. For one thing, he predicts that Apple will offer two 6.1-inch iPhone 14 models and two 6.7-inch models. Yes, there is no mini anymore.

In addition, the regular 6.7-inch iPhone 14 may cost less than $ 900. That’s certainly less than the $ 1,100 iPhone 12 Pro Max. But he mentions something else I’m worried about the prospect of a phone arriving earlier than this year’s iPhone 13 model of the 2022 iPhone 14.

According to Kuo, the 2022 iPhone lineup will include Touch ID at the bottom of the screen. That’s great, but I’ve seen rumors earlier that this feature could appear in the iPhone 13 lineup this year. What do you get?

Here are the exact analyst notes from Kuo, taken by 9to5Mac:

“We repeat the previous major spec forecasts for the 2H22 iPhone model, which means that Apple will launch two high-end iPhones (6.1-inch and 6.7-inch) and two low-end iPhones (6.1-inch and 6.7-inch) on the 2H22.

The new 2H22 iPhone’s growth drivers are 1) the possibility of fingerprint support under the display (using Apple’s proprietary technology), 2) the lowest price ever for a large (6.7-inch) iPhone (less than $ 900), and 3) for high-end models. Wide camera upgrade to 48MP. “

Masks have been lifted in most parts of the United States, from bars and stores to restaurants, but face masks are still required on public transport, planes, and airports. I expect to return to my trip soon for business (and hopefully delight), and it’s annoying to be forced to enter my passcode every time I want to unlock my phone.

(Image credit: 4RMD)

Yes, there is a workaround to unlock your iPhone. If you have an Apple Watch, you can unlock your iPhone without a face mask. But that is not feasible for many.

Now let’s talk about timing. If Kuos’s predictions are accurate and you have to wait until 2022 for Touch ID that isn’t showing up, that’s not enough. Samsung had an under-display fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S10 in 2019. Sure, the scanner was a hit or miss, but it has steadily improved its technology and now works very well on phones like the Galaxy S21.

It’s hard to believe that Apple will take 2022 for Touch ID to work the way it wants on the iPhone.

In the meantime, I hope the iPhone 13 has Touch ID embedded in the power button, at least like the iPad Air 4. It’s less convenient than tapping the screen, but better than entering a passcode each time you use it. My phone and Face ID are not optional.

The iPhone 13 should have many other upgrades based on reports ranging from smaller notches and faster processors to enhanced cameras and better 5G. And Im is really looking forward to the Pro model 120Hz display. But this is one of the iPhone rumors I don’t want to realize.

