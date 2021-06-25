Four Waves of Retail Technology Trends — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Predicting what will happen in the world of retail trends is a daunting task. You have a big provider shouting that their technology is the next big one, and you have a landscape that is forever changing due to consumer habits and the market economy.

So how can you determine which technology trends will have a significant impact? And more importantly, how do you know what’s right for your business?

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest retail trends so you can better understand what the hype is worth and what it isn’t.

Order management and fulfillment platform

Those who nail order management and fulfillment operations will succeed in business. Those who do not are prepared for failure.

The ultimate goal is to get the product to the customer in the fastest and most convenient way possible. This is where the order management and fulfillment platform comes into play.

It can be expensive in advance, but paying for this software now can save you a lot of time and money in the future.

Contactless payment

OK, this trend isn’t new, but you’ll be amazed at the number of retailers who haven’t offered this service yet.

Pandemics are now forcing people who opt out of this trend to join the flock and set up mobile payments and tap-and-go services. Nowadays, fewer people have cash, so don’t be left behind as it can cost money.

Marketing automation

Automation is everything these days, and marketing is just one of the few areas where it’s becoming more prevalent. Get smarter and start thinking about how to collect and use customer information.

Are you using it to promote engagement and promote sales? Do you take advantage of many platforms that allow retailers to create tailored discounts based on a particular set of customer behaviors?

If not, it’s time to rethink marketing automation and learn about the benefits of investing in such a platform.

Special ecosystem

From e-commerce platforms and accounting software to CRM and PoS systems, a successful retail business requires a variety of tools.

The advice here is to evaluate your business, improve operations, increase customer satisfaction, and create a list of software and apps that will drive sales.

Once you’ve established the different platforms you need to invest in, integrate all your apps and software into one ecosystem, allowing all your data to flow freely and operate smoothly.

Also, keep in mind that as retail trends evolve and grow, so does the demand for automation and integration. That way, you can start building your ecosystem right away, not later.

