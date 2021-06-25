Launch of Vivo V21e 5G: Key Specifications, Prices, Features





Vivo V21e 5G is the latest product in the V21 series. It has a 6.4-inch FHD + AMOLED display, Dimensity 700 SoC, 64-megapixel dual rear camera, and 4000mAh battery.

The device comes in a plastic finish and features dual rear cameras. On the front, on the other hand, there is a dew drop notch display that houses the in-display fingerprint scanner. The Vivo V21e has two color options: Sunset Jazz and Black Pearl.

This is a branded midrange product that ships with a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Vivo has priced this model at Rs 24,990 and is in direct competition with the OnePlus Nord CE, Samsung 42 5G and Mi 10i.

You now have a simple idea for the Vivo V21 e5G. Let’s talk in detail about the main specifications, features and price of this smartphone.

Main specifications of Vivo V21e

Display: The Vivo V21e features a 6.44-inch FHD + AMOLED display with a regular 60Hz refresh rate.

Processor: The smartphone is powered by Mediateks Dimesity 700 SoC. It is an octa-core SoC based on a 7nm manufacturing process and combined with the Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. In addition, the chipset is 5G compatible.

Storage and RAM: Only available in a single configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Vivo V21e comes with an extended RAM feature that provides up to 3GB of RAM boost.

Cameras: The camera division features a dual camera setup on the back of the Vivo V21e, consisting of a 64-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the other hand, the front is equipped with a 32 megapixel sensor for selfies. In addition, the camera app offers features such as portrait, night, slow motion, time lapse, AR stickers, double exposure, dual view video and more.

Battery: This smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. According to the company, smartphones can be charged up to 72% in just 30 minutes.

Connectivity and OS: Vivo V21e’s connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and USB-Type C. In addition, it runs Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.

Dimensions and Weight: Finally, the smartphone measures 160.6 x 73.9 x 7.6 mm and weighs 165 grams.

The Vivo V21e is a low-end sibling of the Vivo V215G starting with Rs29,990. It features a 6.44 inch FHD + E3 AMOLED panel with an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. The smartphone is equipped with Mediatek Dimensity 800 USoC. It is also paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The Vivo V21 5G features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, on the other hand, there is a 44-megapixel camera for selfies.

Finally, the smartphone is powered by a 4000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Vivo V21e India Price

A single 8GB / 128GB variant of the Vivo V21e priced at Rs 24,990. V21e is now available for purchase from the Vivo India online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and Bajaj FinservEMI.

Vivo offers HDFC debit and credit card owners a discount of Rs 2500. However, this discount is only available at the Vivo India Store until June 30th. Consumers can also get an Amazon voucher worth Rs 1000 at the time of purchase.

