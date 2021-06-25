Tecno Phantom X with MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, curved 90Hz display, 33W fast charge launch: Specifications





The Tecno Phantom X was launched as a premium smartphone under the Tecno Phantom brand. The Tecno Phantom X features a curved display with a slim forehead and chin. The pill-shaped notch is packed with a triple rear camera setup and dual selfie cameras. The Tecno Phantom X is offered in two color options and one RAM and storage configuration. Equipped with Octacore MediaTek Helio SoC, it supports quick charging.

Tecno does not currently share the price and availability of Phantom X, but will do so in the coming weeks. This phone was launched in the blue color of Monet’s Summer and Starry Night.

Specifications of Tecno Phantom X

Tecno Phantom X runs on Android 11 based HiOS. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED curved display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Internally, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

For photography and video, the Tecno Phantom X has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50 megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.85 lens and an 8 megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120 degree field of view. There is. (FoV), and a 13-megapixel portrait lens. It also features a full pixel dual-core laser focus. Camera features include Super Night View 3.0 as well as a 20x zoom that combines optical and digital. On the front is a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also a selfie flashlight next to the speaker grill.

Tecno Phantom X connectivity options include Wi-Fi, LTE, GPS, FM radio, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C ports. On-board sensors include gravity sensors, gyroscopes, accelerometers, proximity sensors, and ambient light sensors. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Tecno Phantom X is backed up by a 4,700mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 163.5×73.7×8.72mm.

Vineet Washington writes about Gadgets 360 games, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies outside of Delhi. Vineet is a senior sub-editor of Gadgets 360 and frequently writes about new developments in the gaming and smartphone world on all platforms.





