Realme Buds 2, Trimmer and Hair Dryer to be released in India on July 1st





Realme, one of the ambitious tech brands that recently launched multiple products and entered the lifestyle segment, will then enter the personal care product segment in India. The company plans to launch Realme Trimmer, Realme Hair Dryer and Realme Buds 2 Neo Earphones in India on July 1st.

All three products will make their global debut in India on July 1st. In addition, these products were posted on Flipkart, further clarifying the functions and specifications of each product. Also on the same day (July 1st), Realmes’ new sub-brand Dizo will launch its first product set in India, but they haven’t been elaborated yet.

Realme Buds 2 Neo Features

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme Buds 2 Neo is a new wired earphone that will debut in India on July 1st. Buds2Neo is the second earphone in the series after Realme Buds 2 and will be called by name. It’s cheaper than the Realme Buds 2 sold on the Rs599.

Flipkart’s list also shows that Realme Buds 2 Neo is offered in a CD texture design with black and blue color options. Inside, these wired earphones come with a 11.2mm screwdriver with a focus on bass. Earphones are designed to avoid tangling. Other features include a 90-degree double-angle jack, an in-line remote control with a microphone, and a braided cable.

Real beard trimmer

(Image credit: Realme)

One of Realme’s two personal care products to launch next week, the Realme Pan Trimmer will take over the Xiaomi Mi Trimmer. It comes with almost the same design and functionality as the Mi Trimmer. The Realme trimmer comes with 20 length settings with 0.5mm accuracy, 2 hours of execution time on a single charge, self-sharpening steel, travel locks, and low noise operation.

The Realme Trimmer is a cordless trimmer that houses an 800mah battery inside and has a Type-C port for charging. It has a button on the front and the Realme brand.

(Image credit: Realme) Realme Hair Dryer

Finally, the Realme Hair Dryer will also be announced on July 1st. It is also Realmes’ first women’s personal care product. Key features of the Realme Hair Dryer include quick drying, temperature control, speed and heat settings, three layers of protection, and a sleek and comfortable design.

