Advertisers may shift their cookie-free testing budget and approach in the light of Google’s cookie extensions





Google’s extension to terminate third-party cookies gives advertisers time to take a break, but agency partners are testing alternatives that don’t use cookies to track, target, and measure ads. I hope it will continue. And Google’s decision already has agency executives looking at the potential for longer runways as advertisers are preparing for the final takeoff Sands cookie. However, some expect a shift in test budgets.

For clients of Marylois Snowman, founder and CEO of independent media planning and purchasing agency Mediastruction, Google’s decision to continue supporting third-party cookies in Chrome browsers until the end of 2023 has decided to reduce the amount allocated for testing. It may mean a cookie retargeting approach.

“You might be against it for 30% or 50% of your budget, but today you might say you can probably do 10%,” she said. “”[Clients will] With two more years left, we’ll probably keep our budget for testing low. “

However, while test budgets can decline in the short term, conscientious agencies and marketers use benchmarks to determine what to expect when third-party cookie targeting is completely over. She said the test plan needed to be continued to help establish it. With the added time, advertisers and agencies “begin to really understand what these real-time metrics will be, and” maybe even build a model based on these results, “Snowman said.

Of course, budget changes can affect publishers. This is something that people like Meredith Digital’s COO and data strategy Nicole Lesko are worried about when thinking about Google’s extension. “The additional time should help publishers maintain CPM stability and quell some of the more pressing concerns about preparation,” she said. However, Lesko added, “If we see this as an opportunity for ecosystem players to re-prioritize or shift focus, we run the risk of losing momentum.”

Real-world control group publishers and advertisers are already upset from Apple’s own turmoil to the tracking and targeting capabilities brought about by providing more privacy control to people with recent operating system updates. It was. According to Nii Ahene, Chief Strategy Officer, Google’s extensions help distinguish Apple’s audience from those that can be reached through third-party cookies or other cookie alternatives not available to Apple. , Allows testing in a real control group environment. Tinuiti manages advertising campaigns on Google and other platforms. “This gives [advertisers] More time to investigate the impact on Apple devices, Safari and iPhone, “he said.

Over time, advertisers will target people who use Apple mobile devices and their Safari desktop browsers compared to other targeting methods, said Justin Scaborow, programmatic director of independent advertising agency PMG. He said he had the opportunity to measure the effectiveness of the approach.

However, advertisers need to be prepared for the time when cookies will eventually run out, so it’s not just a test technology that promises not to use cookies in the future, but a technology that reaches people who don’t actually have cookies. You need to make sure you are testing. For example, if an alternative identifier technology provider said that it still needed cookies to reach a sufficient number of audiences, he said, “I’m almost no beginner at that point.”

Instead of distinguishing between Apple and non-Apple audiences, Snowman said he’s creating a custom control group to test approaches that don’t require cookies or behavioral targeting. For example, she has a client testing targeting based on aggregated search and geographic data that shows how a search for a particular product keyword overindexes in a particular narrow geographic area. Said. “To be wise and scientific about it, you create your own control group, and you’re a savvy marketer who says,” It’s okay to split a portion of my budget for this test. ” I have a client. “

Aside from the extra time, Mr. Ahene is concerned that Google’s current buffer may be complacent, even though marketers think they need to continue testing cookieless technology. He said he was doing it. “My concern is that the brand will continue what it has done in the past,” he said. “It will probably happen because it’s probably the way the industry works.”

