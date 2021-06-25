Released Tecno Phantom X, 50MP triple camera and 90HZ display. The first flagship camera phone?





| Release Date: Friday, June 25, 2021 11:25 [IST]

Tecno is one of the brands that matches low-priced and mid-range smartphones for the masses. However, the company has also introduced the Phantom smartphone series for flagship-oriented users. The latest model to join this lineup is the Phantom X. This is the first premium product from camera-centric Tecno. The device offers a 50MP triple rear camera and a 48MP selfie camera. What are the other highlights? Let’s check:

Highlights of Tecno Phantom X

The biggest highlight of the Tecno Phantom X is the shape of the rear triple rear camera module with a 50MP primary sensor with f / 1.85 aperture. The main camera comes with a 2x zoom 13MP telephoto sensor and a 120 degree FoV 8MP super wide-angle sensor.

The Phantom X features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with curved edges. The panel comes with a 19: 5: 9 aspect ratio, FHD + resolution, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layers for scratch protection and dual punch holes for selfie cameras.

The pill-shaped punchhole is equipped with a 48-megapixel main selfie camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle selfie sensor with a 105-degree field of view. The processor is where things get a little mellow. The handset is based on the 12nm architecture and has a MediaTek Helio G95 processor that supports the Mali-G76 GPU.

The Tecno Phantom X comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage configuration. The handset also features a steam chamber cooling system to keep the temperature down during large games. Android 11 OS is pre-installed on the device. We provide an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. Powering this unit is a 4,700mAH battery that supports a 33W fast charge.

Tecno Phantom X Price, Stock Status

Tecno has officially announced the Phantom X to the masses, but has not yet disclosed pricing or availability details. It is unknown which market will receive this unit first. Details of the same should be revealed in the next few days.

Tecno Phantom X: A new benchmark for the premium midrange segment?

The Tecno Phantom X certainly has an impressive spec sheet. Not only the selfie camera setup, but also the key settings give the device an edge in the midrange segment. I’ve seen Tecno launch a smartphone at a pocket-friendly price.

The Phantom X offers a flagship-grade camera and other features at the same time, while at a price that makes it easy to put in your pocket. It could also be Tecno’s most expensive product, given its premium quality features. But the main drawback, other than all the premium features we believe in, is the lack of a new hype, 5G connectivity.

