The Legend of Heroes Lion Story A trail from zero, a trail to azure, and Nayuta announced for PS4, Switch, and PC in the west

Today, Nihon Falcom and NIS America have announced the localization of four games in the popular Trails JRPG series.

June 25, 2021

That said, the first release is in the fall of 2022, and the other two are all scheduled for 2023, so it looks like a fairly long-term operation.

The opening of the dance has long been known as the heroic legend “Zero’s Trajectory” and is entitled “Trials from Zero” in English.

As mentioned above, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC will be released in the fall of 2022.

“Experience Crossbell in this exciting chapter of the famous The Legend of Heroes series! Crossbell, the site of the ongoing territorial struggle between the Erebonian Empire and the Republic of Calvado, is a thriving city-state and continent-leading economy. It has evolved into one of the central areas.

Three years away from home, Lloyd Bannings followed in the footsteps of his brother and returned to join the Crossbell Police Department. However, when he arrives, he finds himself assigned to the special support section. This is a new department that handles strange jobs and small requests. He meets his new teammates, including the mayor’s granddaughter, Erie McDowell. Randy Orlando, a former feminized soldier. And Tio Plato, a young tech genius.

While their department has been ridiculed by the media and looked down on by other CPDs, Lloyd and his friends continue to fight to make their city a better place. But, as they do, they slowly face criminal corruption grabbing their city. They know very little about how deep the shadow of Crossbell City will be. “

Main functions

Welcome to Crossbell: An exciting story arc in trail space is about to begin in this iconic city-state! Experience a rich and refreshing game world full of secrets and adventures. Sophisticated Tactics: Strategic combat has been refined for rich and satisfying tactical gameplay. Overcome your enemies with powerful skills and teamwork! Your City, Your Story: Features such as Fast Mode and Skip Mode allow you to quickly enjoy your gameplay experience to your liking and focus on the stories and events around you.

Next, we will obtain the English-titled “Blue Trail” as its direct sequel, “The Legend of Heroes: Azure Trail,” which will appear on PS4, Switch, and PC in 2023.

“The Legend of Heroes Lion Bunnings Story continues on Trails to Azul!

Set just months after the Trails from Zero event, temporary peace settled in Crossbell, and the Special Supports section gained new fame and status thanks to their heroic actions.

But with the rise of unfavorable motivated organizations, peace quickly collapses. Forming these heightened tensions is the heightened pressure from the Erebonian Empire and the Republic of Calvado, with a crossbell in between. Now that home security and team foundations are in place, Lloyd and his allies must prepare for the oncoming threat. Little knows that Crossbell will soon be the stage for a climax clash that will determine its future … “

Main functions

City-State Fate: Play the finale of the Crossbell Ark, an important thread in the trail universe. What’s ahead of Lloyd Bannings and his fellow Ragtag troops? Crossbell Best Army: Experience the new combat features introduced by Trails to Azure, including bursts, back attacks, and even your own customizable car. Also, take a look at some of the familiar faces of the Trails of Cold Steel series! Power from the past: Import save data from Trails from Zero for a variety of story experiences, including additional event scenes and all-new scenes! Also, use your Trails to Azure save data to earn bonuses in future releases of Trails into Reverie.

Last but not least, the localization of the Nayuta no Kisekikai titled “Nayuta no Kiseki: Infinite Kiseki” that will appear for PS4, Switch, and PC in 2023.

“Nayuta has always dreamed of exploring beyond the horizon of his island home. After a fateful encounter with a fairy named Noi, he and his friends began to move. I found myself adventuring in multiple worlds to thwart evil plots.

Nayuta spends her days looking up at the stars above the island house and wondering what lies beyond the horizon. People claim that the oceans they live in are flat and finite, but Nayuta is just waiting to be discovered and knows that there should be more oceans there. ..

Occasionally, ruins and stars fall from the sky onto Nayuta’s home, providing what appears to be a glimpse of the rest of the world. While exploring one of such ruins, he and his friends save a little fairy-like girl named Neu. She tells Nayuta that something very important has been stolen and asks for his help to get it back. This is the beginning of Nayuta’s journey, and he will experience a new world and wonderful discoveries far beyond the boundaries of the island! “

Main functions

Experience all the mysteries of Worlds Beyond Home: The Legend of Nayuta with HD visuals, high quality music, 60 fps and new illustrations added to this Western release! Seasonal Skills: An environment-based puzzle that takes part in battles with real-time action gameplay and is influenced by this season. Use season-based magic and powerful weapon skills to defeat enemies and unlock new techniques based on performance. Sea of ​​Adventure: Dive into another kind of trail game! Experience a light and whimsical story rooted in fantasy and discovery with a variety of colorful locations and characters, as well as plenty of additional quest content.

Below, you can enjoy the entire concert broadcast to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the announcement of Nihon Falcom.

