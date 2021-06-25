Gathering global wisdom to create a common future





At the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Xu Nanping said, “Nanjing has set a new benchmark for the construction of the country’s innovative cities as the first batch of the country’s innovative cities.” I did. According to the Nanjing Tech University Week Organizing Committee, efforts to support Nanjing to create unique innovations and initiatives in the areas of strategic sources, carbon peaks, carbon neutrals, and comprehensive reform pilots of science and technology systems. We will continue to strengthen it.

In his keynote speech, Peking University’s professor of economics, Fan Gang, said the Chinese Academy of Sciences as a national strategic science and technology force is working more and more closely with Nanjing and the CAS High-end Innovation Group. Resources are accelerating collection, forming a regional innovation highland of thematic clusters and spatial agglomerations. At the conference, the 3rd Generation Semiconductor National Technology Innovation Center (Nanjing) was announced.

On behalf of Russia, the guest country of this year’s Tech Week, Mr. Raspertov, Deputy Director of the International Cooperation Bureau of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, said in an online speech that this year’s Tech Week was: It has a rich series of Russian and Chinese collaborative activities, including information technology, biotechnology, new materials, AI and other areas. This close cooperation has shown that Russian and Chinese scholars and researchers are interested in contacting their priorities and developing mutually beneficial cooperation. “We believe that the various activities undertaken here will help build a sustainable platform and facilitate the implementation of international science and technology projects and innovation cooperation.”

The World Intellectual Property Organization has released the 2020 Global Innovation Index. This shows that Nanjing has achieved significant improvements over the past four years, with its ranking jumping from 94th to 21st in 2017. Nanjing is ranked 8th in the world’s scientific and research cities, selected by the prestigious journal Nature.

Innovation was integrated into the blood of Nanjing’s development and became the city’s unique temperament.

Image attachment link:

Link: http: //asianetnews.net/view-attachment? attach-id = 394590 Caption: Nanjing Tech Week Purple Mountain Innovation Conference

Source Nanjing Tech University Organizing Committee

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos