The Western release of the new “Demon Slayer” game has been confirmed.Release date, story trailer and other details revealed





Keypoint SA’s new “Daemon Slayer” game adaptation arrives this year, now available on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and SSEGA recently released the latest trailer for the game.

Sega announced that the hit anime and box office movie “Kimetsu no Yaiba” will be released in the West in parallel with its debut in Japan.

Officially known as “Kimetsu no Yaiba-Hinoka Micronicle,” the game will debut in North America and Europe on October 15. This announcement came at the same time as the release of a new action-packed trailer. The story of “Kimetsu no Yaiba” Season 1.

In addition, Sega has revealed that three versions of “Kimetsu no Yaiba-Hinoka Micronicle” will be available for purchase. Fans can choose from Standard Edition (Physical), Digital Edition, and Digital Deluxe Edition.

The Digital Deluxe Edition is packed with benefits such as 8,000 “Slayer Points”, 3 Butterfly Mansion Skins, 12 Character Avatar, and a custom PlayStation 4 theme.

Fans who purchase the digital version of the game also have the right to earn bonuses such as one character key, two character avatars, and a PlayStation 4 theme.

Kimetsu no Yaiba -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The official video game “Kimetsu no Yaiba” from the anime “Kimetsu no Yaiba” is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, October 15th in North America and Europe. Steam! See how players relive the memorable moments of Shiro Kamon, the arc of unwavering determination, and the arc of endless trains.Photo: Sega America Official YouTube Account

On the other hand, pre-ordering “Kimetsu no Yaiba-Hinoka Micronicle” will add some benefits such as one or two bonus characters and various prizes depending on the game platform selected by the player. Fans can also pre-order Digital Deluxe Edition to enjoy the game faster than other fans.

The latest trailer features Tanjiro, the main character of the series, his younger sister, Nezuko, and newcomers to the demon killer. This indicates that the game is the title of the Arena Fighter. This is the standard choice for video game-friendly manga and anime franchises.

In addition, it is equipped with a game story mode in which players can enjoy the events that occurred in the manga and anime of “Kimetsu no Yaiba”. Apparently, the game also has a pair mode that allows the player to play as one of the characters in the series while fighting other players.

Fans can check out the latest trailers below.

“Devil’s Blade-Hinoka Micronicle” will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on October 15th.

