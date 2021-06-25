Teen reportedly kills a friend in a “PUBG” video game and attacks him with a sharp object





Key Point A 13-year-old boy from India is allegedly killed by a neighbor in the video game “PUBG”. The neighbor, also 13 years old, allegedly attacked the victim with a sharp object such as glass during the discussion. The incident occurs a week after the game.Mobile version returned to India

A 13-year-old boy from Uttarakhand, India, allegedly killed a neighbor of his age after two people discussed the video game “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” or “PUBG” a week after the game returned home. I will.

A teenager attacked a victim with a sharp object like glass on Thursday in the village of Ibahinpur near Roorkee, killing his neighbor, the Times of India quoted police. I reported.

The victim was taken to Roorkee Municipal Hospital, where he was later injured and died. According to Roorkee Circle Officer Baffle Singh Chauhan, his body was sent for an autopsy.

“We haven’t complained so far, but we’ve started investigating the murder,” Chauhan said.

“PUBG” is an online multiplayer game developed and published by Krafton, a subsidiary of Korean video game company Bluehole. The title is based on a mod created by game director and lead designer Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene, for up to 100 players to survive on a large map until only one player or team remains. I see you fight.

Inspired by the 2000 movie Battle Royale, the origin of the eponymous video game genre, the multi-platform game sold over 70 million copies as of July 2020, making it the fifth-selling video game in history. I am.

The incident occurs a week after returning to Kunashir Island after the rebranded mobile version of the game, Battlegrounds Mobile India, was banned in 2020 due to its ties to China.

“PUBG” was involved in another killing in April in Karnataka, India. The murder allegedly killed a teenage boy after a 12-year-old boy was accused of cheating in the game.

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with his death. After meeting and playing with “PUBG” the night before the incident, the 10s reportedly quarreled with the victims.

The victim’s body was covered with banana and coconut leaves when found near the road in the southern Indian city of Mangalore on April 4.

A teenager told police that a 12-year-old boy was urged to throw stones at his victims after first pushing him to throw a small stone. When the victim fell, the teen was said to have dragged his body to the side of the road and dumped it there.

Expression. Police say the 13-year-old boy was killed by a neighbor after the two were involved in a controversy over the video game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (more commonly known as PUBG). Photo: pixabay

