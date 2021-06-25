Amazon, Google fake reviews face UK consumer survey





Amazon.com Inc. and Google are facing formal investigations into possible violations of UK consumer protection rules for failing to protect users from fake review onslaught.

The Competition and Markets Authority began an investigation on Friday to gather more information and determine if tech giants may have violated the law because they did not do enough to address the issue. Said. According to the CMA, this follows the first survey in May last year looking at how some platforms handle fake reviews.

Facebook removes 16,000 posts to fake reviews after UK warning

“Our concern is misunderstood by millions of online shoppers reading fake reviews and spending money on their recommendations,” CMA CEO Andrea Coscelli said in a statement. That could be done. ” “It’s totally unfair for some companies to fake five-star reviews to make their products and services stand out most, and for law-abiding companies to lose.”

Amazon and Google are facing strict regulatory scrutiny across Europe as authorities crack down on the power of US tech giants.

Two months ago, Facebook Inc. deleted 16,000 posts dealing with fake or misleading reviews after the UK antitrust regulators worked to crack down on false reports. Amazon said it blocked about 200 million fake suspicious reviews last year before being seen by customers. He said the “villains” through social media platforms were part of them.

“It’s important that these technology platforms take responsibility, and if they turn out to ben’t working well, we’re ready to take action,” says Coscelli.

In an email reply to the CMA announcement, Amazon provides “an important resource to prevent fake and incentive reviews from appearing in the store.” Amazon said it would continue to support CMA, “note that we have confirmed that no discoveries have been made to our business.”

Google didn’t immediately respond to the email asking for comment.

— With the support of Jonathan Browning and Aoife White

