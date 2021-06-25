Innovative engine technology undergoes hands-on testing





In late 2020, we came across a startup that got a lot of attention. ClearFlame Engine Technologies has been working on technology that allows traditional diesel engines to burn ethanol while providing the same horsepower and torque. Launched by two Stanford graduates, the engine is not only in the spotlight, but is moving towards actual testing later this year.

This test was conducted by Alto Ingredients Inc, a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the industry. It will be done in collaboration with. The purpose is to conduct a pilot demonstration of ClearFlame technology on Class VIII trucks. This test helps to prove what the startup has already seen.

Basically, the founder of the company came up with a way for a diesel engine to burn decarbonized fuel. Like diesel burning, it is most likely ethanol. They are testing it on a 500 horsepower Cummins X15 diesel engine. The company discovered that by insulating certain engine components, ethanol could be ignited like diesel by increasing the heat in the combustion chamber.

Farmers may want ethanol diesel engine technology on their farms, but the first market is probably street trucks. These same rigs helped prove the discharge equipment that finally reached the farm, but this time the situation is different. The ClearFlame engine does not require post-treatment to meet current emission standards. And it has received a lot of attention following the diesel market.

What about the test itself? ClearFlame provides Alto with a Class VIII truck retrofitted with a rugged 500hp demonstration engine designed to match diesel torque and efficiency using true diesel-style combustion. Alto provides fuel and fleet support to enable testing. The truck rolled later this year and wanted to catch up when it hit the road.

Why is this so important? ClearFlame predicts that ethanol-powered engines will reduce greenhouse gas vehicle emissions by more than 45% and reduce total operating costs by 15% to 30% compared to traditional diesel.

Startups always make big claims, but given the actual nature of the test. I’m looking forward to hearing more.

When I first wrote about ClearFlame last year, I heard about venture capital investment news. In a recent conversation with people from several major product groups, I learned that this engine is also receiving a lot of attention in agriculture.

More work is being done to show that ethanol has a solid environmental track record as a fuel that helps reduce greenhouse gases. In some situations, it can be considered carbon-neutral, helping to reduce carbon dioxide emissions for users and increase the value of ethanol in the market.

It is not yet known if it will gain traction, but a real demonstration of the product will help show new uses for ethanol and help stabilize corn demand.

I understand that high corn prices can affect this situation. On the other hand, we always need to focus on the big picture of demand, and building new sources of demand can level the market in the future.

ClearFlame CEO and co-founder BJ Johnson said in a media release announcing the collaboration that this is an important milestone for the company. This is because we can provide a widely available fuel solution for the fleet, which makes it really easy to start testing the technology. Word environment.

In the same release, Alto Ingredients CEO Mike Kandris added that Alto’s ingredients have partnered with ClearFlame in an engine project to help customers reduce their carbon dioxide by replacing 100% of the diesel in their tanks. ..

Many say that ethanol may be suffering, but such techniques show that reports of early termination of ethanol use are highly exaggerated.

