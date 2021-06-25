Windows 11 is free, but CPU may not be supported





Windows 11 will be available later this year as a free upgrade for Windows 10 users, but many have found the hardware incompatible. Microsoft has changed the minimum hardware requirements and the most amazing CPU changes here. Windows 11 officially supports only 8th generation and later Intel Core processors, in addition to Apollo Lake and the new Pentium and Celeron processors.

This eliminates the possibility of millions of existing Windows 10 devices being upgraded to fully supported Windows 11, and even devices like Microsoft own Surface Studio 2, which still costs $ 3,499. I sell it. Older devices that are not officially supported will warn you that an upgrade is not recommended during the installation of Windows 11, but the OS must be installed.

Windows 11 officially supports only AMD Ryzen 2000 and later processors, and second generation and later EPYC chips. A complete list of supported processors can be found on Microsoft’s site, but here’s a basic breakdown:

Intel Intel 8th Generation (Coffee Lake) Windows 11 Support Intel 9th ​​Generation (Coffee Lake Refresh) Intel 10th Generation (Comet Lake) Intel 10th Generation (Ice Lake) Intel 11th Generation (Rocket Lake) Intel 11th Generation (Tiger Lake) Intel Xeon Skylake-SP Intel Xeon Cascade Lake-SP Intel Xeon Cooper Lake-SP Intel Xeon Ice Lake-SP Windows 11 AMD AMD Ryzen 2000 AMD Ryzen 3000 AMD Ryzen 4000 AMD Ryzen 5000 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2000 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000 AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3000 AMD EPYC 2nd Generation AMD EPYC 3rd Generation

Microsoft states that the CPU generation requirement is a softfloor limit for Windows 11 installers. This will allow some older CPUs to install Windows 11 with warnings, but it’s not clear how these devices will be supported in the long run. Contact Microsoft to clarify your CPU requirements and support and update accordingly.

Many Windows 10 users have downloaded the Microsoft PC Health App (available here) to see if Windows 11 works on their system, but found that the check failed. As Microsoft currently needs a TPM (Trusted Platform Module), this adds to the confusion regarding hardware support.

Windows 11 requires a TPM and UEFI secure boot that can support at least 1.2. Both of these technologies are designed to improve the security of Windows and prevent malware and ransomware from tampering with operating system encryption keys and other secure elements.

Microsoft has requested TPM support for OEM hardware certification since Windows 10, but has not actively required Windows to enable it fully. This has changed in Windows 11. This means that if your laptop or PC ships without enabling these BIOS options, you should look for a setting to switch it on.

Windows 11 has new hardware requirements.

David Weston, director of enterprise and OS security at Microsoft, explains that almost every CPU in the last five to seven years has a TPM. Weston recommends that Windows 10 users who fail Microsoft’s Windows 11 upgrade checker requirement should make sure that the PSPfTPM BIOS option on their Intel system PTT or AMD device is enabled. If you’re having trouble finding options, you’ll need to refer to your laptop’s documentation, as each BIOS has different settings.

If you enable TPM support and it still doesn’t pass the Windows 11 upgrade checker, your CPU may not be on the fully supported list. Intel has confirmed Microsoft’s Windows 11 CPU requirements. An Intel spokeswoman said in The statement that a wide range of Intel-based platforms are expected to support Windows 11. 8th generation and later Intel Core processors, and Apollo Lake generation and later Intel Pentium and Intel Celeron processors. At stake.

This is the first major change in Windows hardware requirements since the release of Windows 8 in 2012, and CPU changes have naturally surprised people. Microsoft has also required a front-facing camera for all Windows 11 devices, except desktop PCs, since January 2023. Another change that will shape the hardware that Windows 11 will run in the coming years.

Update, 5:45 AM ET: Added details about Microsoft’s software restrictions on the Windows 11 installer.

