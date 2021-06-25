Faster internet via Google Cloud and Geo, says Sundar Pichai





The partnership, announced Thursday between Reliance Jio and Google Cloud, will help Indians quickly connect to the Internet, help small businesses and lay the foundation for the next step in India’s digitization, said the head of the parent company. Said.

Google is further collaborating with Reliance through its new 5G partnership, said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, which owns the Internet company. “This will enable more than a billion Indians to connect to the faster and better internet, support their businesses with digital transformation, and enable Jio to build new services in areas such as health and education.” He says.

This partnership includes collaboration with Jio’s 5G communications services and the migration of parent Reliance Industries core businesses such as Reliance Retail, JioMart and JioSaavn to Google Cloud infrastructure. It also includes integration of Google Edge Cloud with Jio’s corporate to consumer apps such as digital healthcare, digital education, entertainment and games, as well as business apps in areas such as manufacturing.

At its annual meeting, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani will use Google Clouds technology to enhance 5G solutions to meet the internal needs of key Reliance Growth businesses such as Reliance Retail, JioMart, JioSaavn and JioHealth. ..

Pichai also spoke at the Reliance Industries Annual Meeting.

Marquee deals like Reliance help cloud service platforms scale up quickly and increase profitability, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian from India said in an interview with ET. ..

This partnership is a breakthrough for us. This is a landmark in the 5G telecommunications industry, as large companies are deploying their entire network in the cloud. It’s also a broad partnership as it involves other parts such as retail and e-commerce. I am very happy with the technical collaboration. And that further reflects our commitment to India, Klean said.

Oracle veteran Kurian is said to have turned Google Cloud around within two and a half years of the acquisition.

Google Cloud will provide a complete solution for fully automating and managing Jios 5G networks and services, he said. This allows Jio to quickly expand its reach to its customers and enhance its network and services.

Last year, Google acquired a 7.7% stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 33,737. This is one of a series of global investments that have brought a cumulative total of over Rs 1.52 to Reliance Industries’ technology and telecom divisions. The two also announced a deal to manufacture a low-cost smartphone that runs on Google’s Android platform.

“Empowering companies to embark on digital transformation is an important part of our mission in India. Im is excited about the innovations that this partnership (with Reliance Jio) will help unleash. . A wave of technological innovation. ”

Fast-growing market India is one of the fastest-growing markets for Google Cloud, Kurian said.

You have seen our very rapid growth and commitment to India. He said India is seeing strong growth.

Google Cloud is associated with many Indian companies such as ShareChat, Eros Now, Roposo, L & T Finance and Royal Enfield, Kurian said. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology recently joined the company, which provides solutions in collaboration with many government agencies, adding: We continue to significantly expand our commitment to India.

Google launched the Mumbai Cloud Region in 2017 and plans to bring the New Delhi Cloud Region online later this year, Klean said.

The cloud region is where the servers are located, so data is stored.

It (Delhi) is the second region in India, the ninth region in APAC, and the 27th region in the world. Therefore, we are confident that our partnership’s commitment to technology and expansion from a market entry perspective will focus on ensuring that India’s economic growth is supported.

Google is competing in the fierce cloud market led by Amazon Web Services and Microsoft. Increasing cloud adoption is being driven by digitization initiatives such as telemedicine, e-commerce and digital banking.

In India, which has more than a billion people, we find it very convenient to use digital services. And globally, he said, developing markets are moving to digital services very quickly. The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on the world in a clearly negative sense, but it has accelerated the willingness to digitize.

