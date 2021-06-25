The most powerful Huawei P50 variant can be delayed again





According to recent rumors, the Huawei P50’s flagship smartphone will arrive on July 29th. If the new report is believed, the most powerful Huawei P50 variant could be delayed again.

The most powerful Huawei P50 variant may not arrive with its siblings

The phone in question is the Huawei P50 Pro +, and the Chinese tale panda claims to arrive at a later date. He states that Huawei may announce the P50 and P50 Pro before announcing the Pro + model.

What’s more, he said that 4G variants of the device could arrive before the 5G counterparts. It was recently reported that Huawei will announce versions of both of these devices. This is very interesting.

Currently, there is not much information about these devices yet. Huawei recently officially teased their arrival by displaying an image below this paragraph. So, at least when it comes to back design, we know what to expect from design.

Huawei changes the situation by placing two large circles on the back. Those circles are protruding and contain most of the camera-related sensors. However, the LED flash is located on the outside.

Huawei utilizes metal and glass here, along with the Kirin 9000 SoC

Based on the images shared by Huawei, the device is made of metal and glass, and the variations shown here feature a curved display. If you have to guess, this is a Pro + model, but it could also be a “Pro” variant.

All three phones will be equipped with Kirin 9000 SoC. It also includes enough RAM and storage, and includes an Android-based HarmonyOS. However, Google services are not included.

Huawei is rumored to utilize new sensors for these devices. Ultra-wide cameras are designed to use a 1 / 1.18 inch sensor. The main sensor is designed to be a Sony IMX800 1-inch sensor that hasn’t been released yet, but that probably won’t happen.

