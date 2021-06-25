A more sophisticated and visually sharp remaster





It’s a bit painful to criticize this Legend of Mana remaster for not making enough effort. SQUARE ENIX’s standards, in particular, are clearly doing a lot more than re-release standards. Still, I have no choice but to hope more. Maybe since the game was first released in 1999, I grew up spoiled and had a sense of irrational qualifications. Alternatively, the Legend of Mana has always been a fragile structure and needed additional scaffolding to support its smartest features.

To be clear, this was my first encounter with the Legend, as much as Im, a fan of the Mana series. The main reason is that it wasn’t originally released in Europe, but rather a cruel move to bless us with Squaresoft (as it was before the merger with Enix). Having an original mana secret, he then refused to feed the hunger they created for more. In fact, since then I’ve played some of the later games, such as “Trials of Mana” and “Trials of Mana,” so I’m not sure if they really regained that secret magic, but nonetheless. I was on the lookout for the legend. As expected, it’s a fascinating starting point for the series with an approach to RPG design.

This new version comes in handy with some valuable changes. In fact, a striking tweak is the ability to save at a specified point, almost anywhere, and deactivate normal encounters with enemies. Both are welcome. The latter is especially useful when trying to get out of the game’s muzzle dungeon and focus on where you are heading.

Holy sword legend.Credit: Square Enix

But the more impressive development is audiovisual. The already great soundtrack has undergone an orchestra overhaul (with the option to switch between old and new arrangements), with new animations in sequence, and the most striking, newly repainted backgrounds faithful to the original, yet HD. Adds sharpness and detail. Dive into that gorgeous world, from the lush jungle to the most proud pirate ships.

The only question here is whether Square Enix could go one step further and redraw the people and creatures that live in these places. The Legend of Mana character design is fun and eclectic, with a walking teapot and a sea lion pirate captain mixed in with a normal pointed-haired JRPG youth. However, it is difficult to see exactly what some of them are because they are pixelated with a high resolution microscope. For example, I never thought that the one chap I was talking about was actually a centaur.

As a more functional note, they really should have done more when recreating the landscape to emphasize the exits and entrances of each screen. It’s very easy to go around towns and dungeons and you won’t find any important doors or walkways. This is because it is hidden by another object or looks like a dead end. You can save a lot of hassle just by switching the small arrows on the access point.

But that’s because this kind of ambiguity in the Legend of Mana isn’t an accidental oversight, it’s its design. I soon realized that the whole trick was intentionally insensitive and the remaster wouldn’t try to deal with the frustration it caused.

Holy sword legend.Credit: Square Enix

This is an action RPG that wipes out the plots, quest structures, and exploration breadcrumb trails you’d expect. You dive into the world without goals, roam in search of something that serves your purpose, and help characters you don’t know do what you don’t understand. What else is there? Completing a short quest will reward you with artifacts. Artifs turn into towns and dungeons for some reason when placed on a world map. So step into these new meadows and discover another story that pierces your nose. Its boldly different and praiseworthy open-end. .. However, there is no driving force. Especially during business hours, I realized the need for a modern guide hand.

The tutorials are scattered and ambiguous, but the personalities you encounter rarely explain when you come across their lives. It’s like starting your first day with an unfamiliar job and acting as if everyone had been there for years. The bare minimum is one thing, but here the more malignant opacity is working with a clumsy script that mysteriously mixes relevant information with quirky humor and expects to pick a nugget out of confusion.

Some of the conditions for advancing the quest are very arbitrary and specific, so I am especially trying. I’ve contacted the guide many times as one of the benefits of reviewing re-released games. For example, I wondered how I need to understand that one task requires talking many times on different days with a particular NPC. In-game week. Indeed, many quests involve running between places just to talk to the character in a fixed order. This is nowadays called padding and often lacks hints to move you in the right direction.

Holy sword legend.Credit: Square Enix

Another big problem is that even if you accompany one of the cast on a proper adventure and explore different archaeological sites, caves, and forests, the actions and systems will feel disjointed and trivial. Combat is a much simplified experience compared to Mana, with no items in play and only a handful of special movements and magical attacks available at one time. Most monsters succumb to the slow rhythmic swing or stab wound of the weapon of their choice. This includes many of the beautifully drawn bosses.

This simplicity is probably another symptomatology of open construction, and we cannot guarantee that you will discover the complexity of keeping crafting equipment, magical instruments, or pet monsters until later in the game. And since I don’t need any of these things, I wasn’t prompted to spend a lot of time on them. It does not help the process to be long and poorly explained. And since most of the treasure chests in the dungeon provide crafting materials, I felt the exploration was largely redundant.

Still, I finally started riding with the unusual flow of the Legend of Manas. There’s something soothing by poking around a swirling map or sticking out fascinating little creatures until you dive into a jewel shower. Self-contained mini-quests allow you to easily drop one after another or discover something unexpected during your tour without getting stuck in one place for hours, giving you a fun pick-and-mix variation. There is.

Holy sword legend.Credit: Square Enix

In addition, as you encounter the same character several times and get to know them, some interesting themes emerge as long plot lines begin to sprout from the noise of temporary distractions. The open structure makes sense in games that take a broad view of human greed, love, sacrifice, hostility, and injustice. There is no single grand struggle to see good overcome evil, but identity, values, will and desire.

Despite the shortcomings, I can thus understand what the Legend of Mana is trying to do, and how it overturns the gorgeous interest of similar games, including those in the same series. I will. Not enough to defeat Mana 2, but it acts as a kind of companion piece, a spin-off TV series to the epic of the great movie. I spend two weeks of rainy summer vacation with my eyes open to the habits and mysteries, and it feels like a game I loved when I was a kid. But in the eyes of my critics, it’s a strong idea that was suffocated by old-fashioned obfuscation. If I demand more just because the idea is still fascinating and really deserves a chance to shine again.

Legend of Mana is available on PS4. I tested the PS4 version of the game on my PC and Nintendo Switch – PS5. It’s out now.

verdict

The Legend of Mana is still a fascinating antique with an original feel. Its open structure and focus on epic adventure vignettes is a brave decision and a clever departure from tradition, and this remastered visual overhaul gives it a contemporary sharpness. But with deliberately confusing quests and under-explained systems, finding your foothold remains a very difficult game. And the complexity you’d expect from an action RPG doesn’t add to the battle. A great remaster of the game that really needed a more comprehensive remake to fulfill its promise.

Pros Some welcome quality of life additions that ultimately reward a bold open approach to classy visual updates and remastered music RPG storytelling Disadvantages Many padding and dull quests Clearer tutorials and scripts Combat lacks depth and challenge in search of

