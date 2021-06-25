Amazon and Google face UK competition over fake reviews





London UK competition regulators launched a formal investigation into Amazon and Google on Friday about concerns that they haven’t done enough to tackle fake reviews.

In a statement, CMA CEO Andrea Kosheri said, “Amazon and Google are doing enough to prevent or remove fake reviews to protect their customers and honest business. We are investigating concerns that there is no such thing. “

“It’s important that these technology platforms take responsibility, and if they turn out to ben’t working well, we’re ready to take action.”

Misleading consumer reviews have proven to be a major issue in e-commerce, and Amazon is a major target for brands trying to hype their products online with fake favorable articles. Last month, the company called on social media companies to help get rid of fraudulent reviews.

The Competitive Markets Authority launched its first investigation into the issue of fake reviews in May 2020. Earlier that year, Facebook and eBay deleted some groups and accounts engaged in fake review transactions.

Then, in April of this year, CMA removed thousands more groups that Facebook was dealing with falsely misleading reviews, and a system to identify, remove, and prevent such content from appearing on the platform. Said that he made further changes to.

On Friday, CMA said it would focus on Amazon and Google to investigate whether it did enough to detect and remove fake reviews. The survey also looks at whether a company penalizes reviewers or companies to discourage posting misleading scores.

Watchdog added that he was worried that Amazon’s system might not prevent sellers from manipulating the product list, and gave examples of merchants adopting positive reviews from other products. I will.

CMA has not yet determined whether Amazon and Google have violated the law at this stage, but if it turns out to be in violation of consumer protection laws, it will bring the company to court if necessary. It states that it will take enforcement measures such as.

Amazon said it is spending “important resources” to prevent fake and incentive reviews.

A spokeswoman for the company told CNBC, “We strive to ensure that reviews accurately reflect the customer’s product experience.”

“We continued to support CMA inquiries and ensure that no discoveries were made to our business.”

Google said its policy “clearly states that reviews need to be based on real-world experience.”

“If we discover a policy violation, we take action, from removing malicious content to disabling user accounts,” a spokeswoman told CNBC.

“We look forward to continuing to work with CMA and sharing more about how industry-leading technology and review teams can help users find relevant and useful information on Google.”

This is the latest in a series of studies on digital giants. Just three days ago, the European Union launched another antitrust investigation into Google to investigate whether Internet search giants endorse their own online display advertising technology service.

The UK CMA aims to play a growing role in scrutinizing the UK’s leading US tech companies after Brexit. Watchdog has been tasked by the government to set up a new digital market unit to crack down on competition in the UK Internet market.

