Partnerships provide free technical support | Business





The COVID-19 pandemic reveals the depth and breadth of the digital divide. Currently, local organizations are mobilizing higher education students to fill the gap in southern Virginia, but they need to help the community target their efforts.

A neighborhood facing technical challenges, such as a family trying to help a toddler in a virtual school, an elderly person trying to make a video call with a loved one, or a small restaurant learning a new platform for serving online orders. If there are too many people, SOVA Innovation Hub. Basic digital skills need to be available to everyone, regardless of background, age, or socio-economic status.

Some of the solutions will be released this fall in the form of the Community Tech Help Desk (CTHD).

CTHD supports the technology needs and challenges of locals of all ages and backgrounds.

The goal of this free community resource is to remove barriers to the digital world and ensure that everyone in the region is fully involved in economic, government, education and social opportunities.

The innovative program is a collaboration between the Southern Virginia Center for Higher Education (SVHEC), South Side Virginia Community College (SVCC), Danville Community College (DCC), and Longwood University Comie Honors College, promoted by the SOVA Innovation Hub. is. SVHEC, SVCC, and DCC students serve as help desk technicians. Microsoft TechSpark is funding this pilot program.

Dr. Betty Adams of the Southern Virginia Center for Higher Education said this would be a great program for the region and for our tech-savvy and caring students. CTHD offers the opportunity to leverage skills, give back to the community and build a valuable workforce experience.

Chad Patton, Dean of Occupational and Career Technology at SouthsideVirginia Community College, says that one small thing that creates a major barrier to access can also help students identify and solve that important problem.

Longwood Honors students market CTHD to a community in southern Virginia.

Even such a high-quality, free service cannot be fully utilized unless potential users ask about it, said Professor Jacob Drence of Longwood University. This is a great opportunity for students to practice marketing in real life by disseminating information about CTHD.

Dr. Brian Jackson, Vice President of Labor Services in the Danville Community, hone his customer service skills by building trust and constantly collaborating with new people in new situations while students give technology-related advice. I will. College. Over and over again, we find that soft skills are an important factor in hiring. As such, this benefits students and their employers as well as the community.

Before CTHD is released, it needs to know what kind of technical issues need assistance and when they need to be available. Understanding the needs of the community will help you implement the program in the best way to serve the community. Are you bamboo led by zoom? Are you dissatisfied with Facebook? Are you confused by the printer?

