Moreno mined by gamers using Crackonosh malware in GTA V, The Sims 4





According to a study released by security firm Avast, cybercriminals are targeting gamers seeking cryptocurrency abundance with “mining malware.”

Avast said Thursday that so-called “craconosh” malware was hidden in free versions of games such as NBA 2K19, Grand Theft Auto V, Far Cry 5, The Sims 4, and Jurassic World Evolution. ..

Once installed, Crackonosh will quietly use your computer’s processing power to mine hacker cryptocurrencies. According to Avast, the malware has been used to generate a $ 2 million worth of cryptocurrency called Moreno since at least June 2018.

Avast researcher Daniel Benes told CNBC that infected users can slow down their computers or deteriorate due to overuse, while their electricity bills can be higher than normal.

“The computer doesn’t respond because it needs all the resources it has,” he said.

According to Benesse, about 220,000 users are infected worldwide and 800 devices are infected daily. However, the actual number can increase significantly, as Avast detects malicious software only on devices that have antivirus software installed. Brazil, India and the Philippines are one of the most affected countries, but there are many cases in the United States as well.

According to researchers, Crackonosh takes several steps to protect itself after installation, such as disabling Windows Update and uninstalling security software.

Regarding the source of the malware, Avast believes the author may be Czech. Krakonosh is a Czech folklore meaning “mountain spirit”.

Avast discovered the malware after a customer reported that the company’s antivirus was missing from the system, citing an example of a user posted on Reddit. The company said it investigated this report and other reports.

“In summary, Crackonosh shows the risks of downloading cracked software and shows that it is very beneficial to attackers,” Benes wrote.

“As long as people continue to download cracked software, such attacks will continue to benefit attackers,” Bennes added. “The important point from now on is that you don’t really get anything. If you try to steal software, someone may be trying to steal from you.”

“Remarkable sustainability”

This is not the first time malware has affected a game. Cisco-Talos researchers discovered malware in multiple game cheat software in March. Meanwhile, a new hacking campaign targeted gamers earlier this month via the Steam platform.

According to this week’s Akamai Security Research report, the number of cyberattacks against gamers surged 340% during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Criminals are relentless and we have data to show that,” said Steve Ragan, Akamai’s security researcher and author of the State of the Internet / Security report.

“We observe that the video game industry’s defenses, which are tested daily, often hourly, are remarkably persistent by criminals investigating vulnerabilities that compromise servers and disclose information. There are also numerous group chats formed on popular social networks. We are dedicated to sharing attack techniques and best practices. “

