Google to Android Developers: Support more form factors and achieve higher sales savings

Currently, there are 3 billion active Android devices in circulation. This means that developers are enthusiastic about supporting Android. Most of these devices are phones, so for app developers who aren’t particularly interested in the wider Android ecosystem, just pump out the phone app and you’re done. There is also a vibrant ecosystem of Android hardware other than smartphones, but there are Wear OS, Android tablets, Android Auto, Android TV, and Google Cast. Google wants more developers to support those devices, and that new scheme for this actually works because it relies on money, which is a universal language. Will be.

Google’s Master Plan is called the “Play Media Experience Program” and provides developers with compelling suggestions. Supporting more Android form factors, Google will reduce Play Store sales. Media apps that focus on video, audio, or books have special support targets that can be hit, and as a result, Google cuts Play Store fees by 15%. Google’s regular Play Store savings are 30%, but only 15% are charged for the first $ 1 million in revenue. So this is a play specifically for multi-million dollar media apps.

Google has the following requirements for different app types:

Video-High quality video content for the living room. Requires integration with Android TV, Google TV, and Google Cast Audio-a subscription music and audio service that works everywhere. Requires integration with Wear OS, Android Auto, Android TV, and Google Cast Books-a compelling reading experience on the big screen.Optimized experience for integration with tablets, folds and new entertainment spaces

Please note that developers need to support additional form factors in order to get lower rates. The Media Experience Program page contains additional eligibility requirements such as “More than 100,000 monthly active installs on Google Play” and “Strong Rating on Google Play”. Developers interested in the program need to fill out a form to be considered.

It’s hard to imagine that this would lead to increased support for form factors, as charging less money is definitely speaking the developer’s words. It’s a pity that the program is very limited. Only million-dollar apps are targeted for eligibility, only media apps, not ad-supported, but real-money billing apps. It would be great if Google could invite other developers to create tablet apps and support other form factors through additional incentives, but this is a good start.

Google has a lot to do here as well. Google Chat does not support landscape mode on tablets, Wear OS, Android Auto, or even smartphones. YouTube Music doesn’t work on the clock, and it doesn’t have a tablet UI. The new Google Pay app is phone-only, and it took 18 months for Google Stadia’s Android TV app to arrive. Maybe Google should also discuss with its developers about supporting more form factors. It literally pays them.

