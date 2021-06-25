AirPods Pro and Echo Buds 2: Apple and Amazon earphones tested for weeks





There’s no shortage of great wireless earphones to buy, including Apple’s AirPods Pro, but even if they sell for less than $ 250 ($ 249, 249 AU), it’s possible that you’re over budget. If you’re looking for noise-cancelling earphones with similar capabilities, Amazon’s cheaper Echo Buds 2 is for you. It sold for as low as $ 80 during Prime Day, but the regular price is $ 120 (120), half the price of the AirPods Pro. We tested both earphone sets for a few weeks to compare design, comfort, sound quality, calling and feature sets.

Watch the video on this page for a complete breakdown of these earphone comparisons, including a sample microphone. Or read the summary version.

AirPods Pro features excellent active noise canceling and works seamlessly with Apple devices. A versatile earphone set for a variety of listening scenarios with spatial audio support for movies and music (also known as virtual surround sound) and balanced sound quality. It also has excellent call quality. You can also use AirPods Pro on your Android phone, although some features such as spatial audio and quick switching will be lost.

David Carnoy / CNET

Amazon has completely redesigned its second-generation Echo Buds to provide a more comfortable fit and improved noise cancellation compared to the original Echo Buds. It also has the benefits of hands-free Alexa, so if you’re already familiar with Amazon’s voice assistant, these are natural extensions. They have a stronger bass response than AirPods, but the quality of calls and microphones isn’t very good. But when it comes to prices, especially discounts, they are of great value.

Do you want bass? Get Echo Buds 2. Need a balanced call and voice? Get an AirPods Pro

Both earphones make great sound when listening to a wide range of genres of music. The Echo Buds 2 has stronger bass than the AirPods Pro, so if you need a heavier response at low frequencies, these buds are recommended. We also found that to get the best performance from Echo Buds 2, we needed to dial back a bit of treble with the equalizer in the Alexa app (iOS and Android). Listen to music, make phone calls, listen to podcasts. AirPods Pro’s Adaptive Equalizer dynamically changes the sound depending on how the earphones fit your ears, but if you want to change your sound profile further, your favorite music app or iOS headphone accommodation settings You can do it with.

Lexy Savvides / CNET

The Echo Buds 2’s ANC is an improvement over the original Echo Buds and is much less noisy than before. When I tried to block the sound of the overhead fans and the air conditioner, they both did a great job so I could focus on my music. You can also pipe the sound from the outside world to hear the surroundings better, called the AirPods Pro’s transparent mode or the Echo Buds 2’s pass-through mode. Transparent mode sounds much more natural to me, but I like that way. You can adjust the pass-through strength with the Alexa app on the Echo Buds 2.

With Echo Buds 2, I heard a faint hiss noise in both ANC and pass-through modes without playing music, so if you have sensitive hearing, you can also pick up this sound. AirPods Pro has no hiss noise in either ANC mode or transparent mode.

AirPods Pro battery life is slightly longer

According to Apple’s official rating, AirPods Pro with ANC gives you 4.5 hours of listening time, but in my tests, listening at 50% volume is regularly close to 5 hours. Amazon’s rating is estimated to be 5 hours, but my listening time is also different from the official number, close to 4.5 hours under the same conditions.

There is also additional juice in the charging case. Up to 24 hours on AirPods Pro and up to 15 hours on Echo Buds 2. Both support wireless charging, so you can use the pads to charge the case. To get this with Echo Buds 2, you have to pay a premium of $ 20. AirPods Pro comes standard with a wireless charging case.

Echo Buds 2nd Generation Case (Left) and AirPods Pro Case (Right)

David Carnoy / CNET Echo Buds 2 is extremely flexible with Alexa support

With either earphone, you can call each voice assistant just by speaking a wake word, but Alexa on the Echo Buds 2 is more robust than Siri on the AirPods Pro. You can make phone calls, change the volume of music playback, open Alexa skills, listen to workout metrics, get directions, and use voice navigation guidance.

With Echo Buds 2, you can use Alexa regardless of platform. You can also exchange it for Google Assistant on Android or Siri on iOS if needed. If you’re using AirPods Pro on Android, you can’t use hands-free Siri.

Both pairs allow you to use each earphone individually. This is useful when you want to charge one earphone in the case while you are on a call or listening to music. Echo Buds 2 also has a microphone mute switch that you can turn on and off with the Alexa app.

David Carnoy / CNET Echo Buds 2 has more fit options than AirPods Pro

This is because it comes with 3 ear tip sizes and 3 wing tip sizes so it can be securely attached to your ear. When running with the Echo Buds 2, I found that it was very helpful for the wingtips to fit snugly and tightly. AirPods Pro comes with only three replaceable eartips.

Besides using the voice assistant, you can operate these buds through touch controls. The AirPods Pro has a clickable stem, and the Echo Buds 2 has a touch panel. Both work well, but I prefer the AirPods Pro stem for more precise control. Pressing and holding Echo Buds 2 to switch between ANC mode and pass-through mode can take up to 5 seconds to register. Both earphones are IPX4 compliant, which makes them drip-proof and dust-proof, but keep in mind that this is for the earphones themselves, not for the charging case.

CNET TV, streaming, audio

