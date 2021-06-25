The latest iOS and iPad OS 15 beta will allow apps to request more RAM access





Starting later this fall, Apple has made great strides in enabling developers to improve their app’s performance on iPhones and iPads by allowing apps to access the device’s memory and RAM.

Currently, apps are limited to the amount of RAM available, regardless of the amount of RAM available on the device. For example, despite the finest M1 iPad Pro with 16GB of RAM, the iPad OS 14 limits apps to using only 5GB. 16GB of RAM is the maximum amount of RAM ever provided on an iPhone or iPad, and the 5GB limit means that even half of what the app offers on the iPad Pro isn’t available.

In the second beta of iOS and iPad OS 15 released to developers yesterday, Apple introduces new entitlements that developers may require and exposes apps to more memory. According to Apple, this credential informs the system that an app “may improve performance by exceeding the default app memory limit.” Apple’s developer documentation also states that it doesn’t specify the amount of additional RAM an app may be exposed to, which is limited to “supported devices.”

Adding this entitlement to your app informs the system that exceeding the default app memory limit for supported devices may improve the performance of some of your app’s core features. If you use this entitlement, make sure your app works properly even if no additional memory is available.

Apple hasn’t specified the amount of additional RAM your app may request, but the wording of the document that advises developers to use the “determine the amount of memory available” function is The memory limit that your app may request is relatively high.

It’s unlikely that Apple will allow developers to use the full amount of memory on their device. This scenario may be useful for high-end professional apps on the iPad Pro, but it slows down the system significantly and makes it difficult to multitask in different apps. Thanks to iPad Pro users, and more recently the M1 iPad Pro, they complain that the iPad OS limits the true potential performance of the iPad.

Despite the expectations of many users, the iPad OS 15 did not introduce the key features that make the most of the iPad hardware, especially the iPad Pro with the M1. However, the ability of an app to request access to RAM on more devices can greatly help the app make more use of what the device offers.

The new entitlement is available for developers to test, but will not be available in the App Store app until this fall when iOS and iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, tvOS 15, and macOS Monterey are available. Hmm.

