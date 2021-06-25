Amazon and Google investigated by UK regulators for fake reviews | Competition and Markets Authority





Amazon and Google are to be investigated by the UK competition watchdog on concerns that tech companies aren’t doing enough to address the widespread issue of fake reviews on their websites. ..

The Competition and Markets Authority, which began considering the issue of fake reviews on major platforms two years ago, said Consumer Law because Amazon and Google did not take sufficient steps to protect shoppers from fake reviews. Consider whether you have violated.

Sellers use fake and misleading reviews to improve star ratings. This can affect how prominently a company or product appears when consumers shop online.

Andrea Coscelli, CMA CEO, fears that reading fake reviews and spending money on those recommendations could mislead millions of online shoppers. doing. Similarly, if some companies can fake a five-star review to make a product or service stand out most while a law-abiding company is losing, it’s simply not fair.

So far, CMA has not done enough for two Silicon Valley companies to detect false misleading reviews and suspicious behavior patterns and investigate those reviews, reviewers And even serial criminals rules about posting.

There was also concern that Amazon’s system could not adequately protect and prevent some sellers from manipulating the product list, such as by adopting positive reviews from other products. It was.

If a CMA investigation reveals that Amazon and Google violate consumer law, you can take enforcement action. This may include ensuring a formal commitment from Amazon and Google to crack down on the issue, or pursuing a proceeding if it does not.

In 2019, CMA directed Facebook, Instagram, and eBay to crack down on fake reviews and found nasty evidence that the misleading online review market is thriving. However, a follow-up study found that Facebook didn’t work, forcing CMA to intervene again.

Which is this year? Studies show that companies and hundreds of thousands of reviews claim that they can guarantee the Amazons Choice status of a product, which is an algorithm-assigned quality badge that can push a product to the top of search results within two weeks. I found a company that claims to have a person in charge.

The study is a positive step, as it repeatedly publishes fake reviews on websites such as Amazon and Google, said Rossio Concha, head of policy and advocacy. The CMA needs to act swiftly to see if these companies violate the law. This encourages Amazon and Google to ultimately take the necessary steps to protect users from the growing trend of fake reviews on the platform. If this is not done, regulators will need to be prepared to take strong enforcement measures.

Amazon says it has removed more than 200 million suspicious fake reviews worldwide before it was seen by customers in 2020 alone, but finds it difficult to fight fake review factories.

According to an Amazon spokesperson, we are spending a great deal of resources to prevent fake and incentive reviews from appearing in our stores in order to win the trust of our customers. We strive to ensure that reviews accurately reflect your product experience. We continued to support CMA inquiries and confirmed that no discoveries were made about our business. We are committed to protecting the store and will take steps to prevent fake reviews, regardless of the size or location of the person attempting this abuse.

A Google spokesperson said the company has a strict policy on fake reviews and is invalidating user accounts because of violations.

The strict policy clearly states that reviews should be based on real-world experience, and if a policy violation is found, take action, from removing malicious content to disabling user accounts. I have. We look forward to continuing to work with CMA and share more about how industry-leading technology and review teams can help users find relevant and useful information on Google.

Which one is Concha? The government also added that the online platform needs to be given greater legal liability to address fake and fraudulent content on the site, including fake and misleading review activities.

