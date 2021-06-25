Pokemon Go-Bidoof Breakout Event: Description of Research Tasks and Catch XP Bonus • Eurogamer.net





At the Bidoof Breakout Event, Bidoof invades Pokemon Go all at once. (Take that Team Go Rocket!)

At this event, you can teach Bidoof various movements that aren’t normally available, but above all, it includes a Catch XP bonus that increases throughout the breakout.

There are also various bidoof-themed field research tasks that can be collected by rotating the pocket stop. This can help you find the newly released shiny bidoof.

Keep an eye out for the event as there are hints that something special is happening on Monday, June 28th!

Description of field survey of Bidoof breakout event in Pokemon GO

The Bidoof Breakout will take place from Friday, June 25th, 10am (local time) to Thursday, July 1st, 8pm (local time).

In this event, you can rotate Poké Stops to collect various event-specific field research tasks. If you have any of these tasks in your field survey collection, you will be able to complete the tasks and receive rewards at the end of the event.

The field research tasks for Bidoof Breakout are:

Catch Bidoof Reward-Bidoof Encounter Catch 3 Bidoof Reward-Bidoof Encounter Catch 5 Bidoof Reward-10 Pokeball

Thanks to reddit’s Silph Science for helping with this information!

Catch XP Bonus during Pokemon GO Bidoof Breakout Event

Pokemon GO’s Bidoof Breakout is a great opportunity to collect XP. You can enjoy the escalating Catch XP bonus throughout the event.

The Catch XP Bonus can be found below, along with when it will be available.

x2 Catch Bonus-Friday, June 25, 10 am (local time) to Saturday, June 26, 11:59 pm (local time) x3 Catch Bonus-Sunday, June 27, 12:00 am (local time) to June Monday 28th 11:59 pm (local time) x4 Catch Bonus-Tuesday June 29th 12:00 am (local time) to Wednesday 30th June 11:59 pm (local time) About Pokemon Go’s Vipper Breakout Everything you need to know

As the name implies, Pokemon Go’s Bidoof Breakouts have frequent bidoofs throughout the event. It will also be available in 1-star raids.

At this event, the shiny forms of Bidoof and Bibarel were released, making Shadow Bidoof available in Team Go Rocket Grunt battles.

Through breakouts, you can also use ChargedTM to teach Bidoof various movements that you wouldn’t normally learn.

These movements change throughout the event-providing the next movement at the next time:

Shadowball-Friday, June 25, 10 am (local time) to Saturday, June 26, 11:59 pm (local time) Thunderbolt-Sunday, June 27, 12:00 am (local time) to June 28 Monday 11:59 pm (local time)) Ice Beam-Tuesday, June 29, 12:00 am (local time) to Wednesday, June 20, 11:59 pm (local time)

Even after the event is over, you can still teach Bidoof these movements through Elite Charged TM.

Evolving Bidoof during the breakout will also teach you a new Bibarel Hyperbeam.

Catch all these bidoofs and do your best!

