Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh urges vaccination

Standing in front of the Yard of Bricks, famous for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway finish line, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, who rarely visited Indiana for cabinet officials, opposed seeing vaccination efforts as a political issue. ..

Coronavirus is not about political parties. Vaccines are not about political parties. According to Walsh, who was Mayor of Boston when the pandemic broke out last March, the vaccine is about people’s health, not about Democrats or Republicans, but about keeping people safe. ..

Walsh was in town to encourage Hoosiers to vaccinate as part of the Biden Harris administration’s Vaccine Month action. He also attended the LGBTQ + Workers Empowerment Roundtable at the restaurant Baby’s Indy and the 16Tech Youth Labor Development Roundtable in downtown Indianapolis.

Vaccine Details: Butler University Requests COVID-19 Vaccine from Students and Staff

Walsh has revealed that the administration has only made progress in mandating people to vaccinate.

I won’t go there, “Walsh said. I don’t want to violate human rights. I think people have the right to decide what they want to do with their own health. But I and President Biden are trying to encourage people to get vaccinated. It is safe and can block the spread of viruses and potentially other variants. “

Walsh is joined by 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan. Tony Kanaan shared how he and his family were vaccinated as soon as possible.

Stephanie Schneck, a resident of IU Health Pharmacy, will prepare the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Ren Rivera (left) at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 25, 2021. After a 11-day break to see the side effects of a single dose, the Indiana Department of Health resumed Johnson & Johnson vaccines at IMS on Saturday. Pfizer vaccines are also available at IMS on request. (Photo: Jenna Watson / Indister)

“Apart from all the deaths from COVID and all the other events, one of the saddest days was to race this place exactly as it is last year,” Canaan said. Indy 500 in 2020. “There was no one here. It didn’t feel like a race … Thanks to you, 135,000 people participated and it was a great race.”

The Byden administration does not meet its original goal of vaccination of 70% of adult Americans with COVID-19 at least partially by July 4, but Walsh’s goal is the goal and most importantly. He said that it was to vaccinate people.

Daily COVID-19 cases in Indiana plummeted as vaccinations increased. The 7-day daily average for new cases on Thursday was 240. As of this point last year, the 7-day daily average of new cases fluctuated between 350 and 400. Deaths have also declined dramatically since the vaccine’s deployment began. Many days of the month we see only single digit deaths across the state.

Meanwhile, at IU: Some students are complaining about COVID-19 vaccine requirements

Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Initiative

Overall, 47.6% of Indiana residents aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated, and 47.9% of Marion County’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Walsh also visited Speedway’s special pop-up vaccine clinic, which opened Thursday afternoon for two hours. This is a homage to the mass vaccination clinic held from March to late May.

IU Healths pharmacy director Tate Trujillo told IndyStar that the Indiana Motor Speedway vaccine clinic had 6,000 injections during peak hours. After the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was suspended on April 13 and resumed on April 23, speedway vaccinations have halved to about 3,000 per day. At the vaccine clinic on Thursday, they expected to administer 50 to 60 shots.

Governor Eric Holcomb will receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, March 5, 2021.

One of the dozens of people Walsh was shot at a vaccination clinic on Thursday was Jessica Zulita, a 20-year-old Indianapolis resident whose father died of COVID-19 in Mexico City in June 2020. She afflicted her family and took her daughter Carla to the clinic for vaccination.

By not being vaccinated, she said you are endangering not only your own life but also the lives of others.

As the owner of a tax preparation business, Zurita asked four employees to vaccinate and gave them a leave of absence.

Walsh said the company is playing a major role in national vaccination efforts and suggested giving employees leave so that the company can be vaccinated.

“We want to make sure we take people to a safe place to work. Many Americans and many are back at work, and they may come across unvaccinated colleagues. Hmm.

ContactKo Lyn [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @kolyn_cheang.

Read or share this story: https: //www.indystar.com/story/news/local/marion-county/2021/06/25/indianapolis-motor-speedway-vaccination-marty-walsh/7781614002/

