UK Watchdog investigates fake product reviews on Amazon and Google





London (AP) UK regulators are investigating Google and Amazon on Friday, worried about online giants doing enough to thwart fake reviews of products and services on the platform Said that.

The Competitive Markets Department said the two companies have begun a formal investigation into whether they have violated UK consumer law for failing to protect shoppers. In the pandemic boom of online shopping, Watchdog began investigating fake reviews on several large websites last year without identifying a particular website.

Our concern is that millions of online shoppers can be misunderstood by reading fake reviews and spending money on their recommendations, Watchdog CEO. Andrea Kosheri said in a press statement.

Similarly, if some companies can fake a five-star review to make a product or service stand out most, and a law-abiding company loses, it’s simply not fair.

The CMA said the investigation had not yet determined whether either company violated consumer protection legislation. If so, guard dogs may require them to change the way they handle fake reviews or be taken to court.

Google and Amazon said they would work with UK regulators on the investigation.

In its statement, Amazon spends a great deal of resources trying to prevent fake and incentive reviews from appearing in the store in order to win customer trust. The company said it strives to accurately reflect the customer’s product experience and blocked 200 million fake reviews before they were seen by shoppers.

According to Google, strict policies clearly state that reviews should be based on real-world experience, and if a policy violation is found, take action, from removing malicious content to disabling user accounts. I am taking it.

According to CMA, the first survey, launched last year, raises specific concerns about whether the two companies have detected false misleading reviews and have taken sufficient steps to quickly remove them from the site. It is said that.

We are particularly concerned about suspicious behavior patterns that involve reviews, such as when the same user reviews the same unrelated product or business at about the same time.

Another warning signal is when a positive review suggests that the reviewer has been paid or received an incentive to write it, CMA said.

Another concern is whether Google and Amazon are doing enough to penalize reviewers or companies that find misleading review posts as a way to stop frequent offenders. How is it?

Watchdog is also specifically investigating whether Amazon’s system can prevent some sellers from manipulating the product list by adopting positive reviews from other products.

