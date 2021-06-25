Do new technologies in recruitment address student and institutional concerns?





And with the proliferation of various technology modules across the education industry, it’s never been possible to recognize how each of these modules is transforming the processes and outcomes of all stakeholders within this segment. It has become more important than anything else.

There is a great deal of emphasis on the aggregator model, which is the buzzword of today’s international education.

This B2B turmoil may seem like an innovation, but the basics behind it have been around for decades. As a rule, an aggregator is an agent consisting of several small agents recruiting students through an aggregator contract.

So what has changed? It’s easy. Today, the same old model is proliferating through the use of technology.

In a world of rapid innovation, the emergence of new careers and the transformation of existing ones has led academic institutions to engage in an ever-evolving academic curriculum.

Traditional programs have built-in technology modules and have been totally reworked for newly updated skills. The new world economy has obsolete a lot of expertise and ultimately made the relevant prerequisite programs redundant.

These are important changes that the new developments in international student recruitment probably couldn’t address students, and whether they are addressing the same number of sub-agents characterized by limited know-how and up-to-dateness in the market. Unknown.

Canam’s innovations are obsessed with the most important stakeholders in the industry. Students, followed by academic institutions.

In today’s technology-driven turmoil, many developments ignore a student-centric approach that revolves around quality counseling and long-term student satisfaction. For some, flooding the admissions office with applications may be a priority, but you need to ensure higher retention and focus on the registration that results from the same.

Canam CEO Anuraj Sandhu said that maintaining relationships with various agents ensures quality control of these entities that sell the program and protects them from the effects of the potential monopoly of aggregation. Can be an important aspect for.

Canam uses intelligent algorithms and optimized admission processes to improve student graduation results and institutional retention, with student priorities aimed at adapting students to the right program or school. We are taking an approach.

Over the last two decades, Canam has counseled millions of students and gained insights into their minds to complete the program selection process.

Through iApply, an AI-powered platform, over 4 million hours of counseling time have been integrated to form a data-driven approach that recreates the spirit of a student-centric and competent counselor. While technology has expanded Can-Am to internal areas and enhanced the student experience, 30 student experience centers across India, over 125,000 square feet, have helped provide students with a complete omni-channel experience.

“Technology facilitates a better student journey, but it is by no means a perfect alternative.”

In short, face-to-face interaction plays an important role and technology facilitates a better student journey, but it is by no means a perfect alternative when dealing with tens of thousands of students seeking face-to-face instruction. .. Highly customized solution.

With this at its core, Canam is investing heavily in cloud and ground environment models that enable synergies between innovation and huge physical entities.

A prerequisite for innovation is an end-user core understanding. Without the latter, most efforts would remain undirected.

Canams’ main strength is to understand students very well through more than 300,000 face-to-face counseling sessions each year, and this IP is fundamental to driving most innovations within the organization. ..

When the majority of players focus on eliminating competition due to business model disruptions and suspicious practices, Canam leverages technology to help its most important stakeholders, students and laboratories, win. I’m out.

And that’s the secret to success in the industry in the long run.

About the author:

This is a sponsored post from Ravin Sandhu, co-founder of iApply in Canm. After earning a Bachelor of Commerce degree from SRCC in New Delhi, he transferred to McGill University in Canada and earned a degree specializing in finance and marketing. After serving as a Corporate Sales Specialist, Ravin joined Canam and has been deeply involved in planning and developing new initiatives. Over the past three years, he has interacted with thousands of students and has helped develop related technologies at Canam.

