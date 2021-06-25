In Windows 11, Microsoft wants to steal competition from antitrust jaws





The world is waiting for US Congress and US judges to crack down on Big Tech’s monopoly and determine whether it will determine the future of the Apples App Store. I don’t think readers care much about revenue sharing, market definitions, or steering prevention rules.

So it’s a wild time for Microsoft to market its new and improved app store to the tech industry. Keep in mind that this is a company that was famously sued in the 90’s for bundling Internet Explorer with its operating system and dominating the early web browser market. Some might say that they are doing the old tricks on the new Windows 11 that also bundles Microsoft Teams. Video chat and collaboration software that can sacrifice rivals such as Slack and Zoom. (This will be explained in detail later.)

But in today’s episode of The Verges Decoder podcast, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella suggests that there is a fundamental difference between his vision and what Apple and Google are doing. .. He claims they are penalizing developers by entwining their operating systems and app stores. That’s where Microsoft can intervene, he says.

What happened in a way is two other large ecosystems, confusing the platform and the aggregation layer in one set, at least in my mind, for a unique, internally consistent set of reasons. Because it has been done. Of the rules. There is no reason to need a set of rules. They can be disassembled.

Windows 11 shows its decomposition in at least two major ways. First, if Apple and Google insist that developers fork up to 30% or more of their revenue and use their own payment processing (unless the exemption is quietly secured), then the Windows 11 app store , Allows non-game developers to roll and maintain their own payments for all the pennies they make.

Welcome other app stores

Second, Microsoft explicitly allows you to build the entire appstore within Microsoft’s appstore, starting with the Amazon Appstore. Other app stores are welcome, according to Nadella. If you are interested, please contact Google. Windows Chief Panos Panay is also open to the Epic Games Store, which is part of the Steam and Microsoft app stores.

More:

I want you to do a great job of becoming a platform. That means everything the platform does. There are often stores. It has its own default. We curate things. But if someone else comes to our platform and creates a lot of value and can call it the basic infrastructure, the OS level, that’s the case, including stores.

Apple, in particular, has long opposed the idea of ​​allowing competing app stores to enter its platform. Epicv. According to Apple’s internal email unearthed during Apple’s trial, top Apple executives like App Store boss Phil Schiller repeatedly used the store in store excuses as a good reason to reject the app. Was there. (Some of Apple’s inferences can easily point out that Apple doesn’t monitor each Netflix or YouTube video, Spotify song, or Roblox experience, but the company can’t guarantee the quality of these apps. That is.)

What part of the process should the platform provider own?

In the last two days, Nadella has been revealed to be a student of Ben Thompson. Nadella nodded to sovereign creators in Apple’s bitter criticism at yesterday’s Windows 11 event and today’s discussion of aggregation theory. Thompson’s Epic vs. Apple essay from August 2020. It’s about how Apple chewed more than it really should, by trying to own customer relationships and payment processing in addition to the core security, stability, and other capabilities of its operations. The system offends the developers in the process.

Critics claim that the App Store doesn’t actually offer a high enough standard for a meaningful amount of curation or quality in exchange for a 30% tax, so Apple is here. It failed repeatedly in a few months. They said it was a terrible scam that Apple didn’t catch, or that Apple employees weren’t doing it by App Store employees, but that the core operating system made the iPhone a relatively safe place to work and Apple was already rewarded. It points out that it seems to admit. So, in the interests of hardware, some argue.

Critics also point out that credit card companies charge much less for processing payments, usually just a few percent plus a few cents per transaction. Even those can affect some small businesses, as you know if you’ve ever wandered into moms and pop stores that demand a minimum purchase of $ 10.

Obviously, we want to solve the same security and discoverability issues. That’s one of the reasons for emphasizing the store. But at the same time, the store can be used by different creators at different levels. Nadella wants that flexibility to be a competitive differentiator.

Microsoft needs all the apps available

Of course Microsoft will say this kind of thing now, as Dieter pointed out in a richer language than yesterday. That’s because the Windows app store has been virtually a punch line for years, and Microsoft needs every app that needs it. You can get it. Despite all three being (or will be) included in Windows, Microsoft will name the list of apps that will come to the new Windows Store with Microsoft’s own Notepad, Paint, and Teams. I couldn’t help noticing that I had embedded it.

And wherever Microsoft has something to lose PC gaming revenue, it has made a significant decision not to offer its 100% revenue sharing option.

Microsoft is seeing the opportunity to offer disgruntled Apple and Google developers an alternative when they’re paying attention. This is clearly done in Microsoft’s way of promoting your own app by promoting and bundling the platform’s openness, rather than repeating it. I accidentally boosted them with a search, as Apple did before 2019.

But Microsoft has also learned some lessons. Nadella is free to admit that each platform makes its own calculated business decisions. I’m not trying to express the value that Microsoft is good here and others aren’t. Also, all Windows 11 comes with a Microsoft Teams aspect, but according to the company, the app can be completely uninstalled and Windows 11 native features (such as being able to mute and chat directly from the taskbar) are available to competitors. Will be freely available. In the form of API.

According to Nadella, Slack, Zoom, or anything else could be first class on Windows.

What’s more, when Microsoft bundled Skype with Windows 8.1 or the Microsoft Edge browser with Windows 10, no one seemed to care much. Anyway, until Microsoft forced people to restart their computers and push Edge in front of their faces. However, Slack has filed antitrust claims against EU teams and seems unhappy that today’s teams seem to have the upper hand. According to Microsoft, Teams had 145 million daily active users in April, but Slack hasn’t updated its 12.5 million concurrent users since the pandemic began.

Our reaction is simple. Choice is better than lock-in, open is better than closed, and fair competition is better than anything else. Unfortunately, Microsoft hasn’t seen it that way and is reading a statement from Slack.

