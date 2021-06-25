Google Assistant gets standalone lock screen settings





The Google Assistant is getting a standalone lock screen setting.The new standalone settings are available in the Virtual Assistant Settings menu.[一般設定]With tabs[すべての設定]It is categorized into tabs.This setting was previously set[パーソナライズ]It was on the menu. The search giant has introduced a number of standalone settings for many Google Assistant features, such as voice and video calls being renamed to “communication” and new “app” settings and individual photo and video settings. ..

The new standalone lock screen settings for the Google Assistant were first reported by 9to5Google. Gadgets 360 was able to individually review the new settings for the Virtual Assistant. The new standalone settings will be displayed in Google App 12.24. As mentioned earlier, standalone lock screen settings are[すべての設定]With tabs[一般設定]It is under. this is,[人気のある設定]Of tabs[言語]Settings and[個人設定]It is between the settings.[すべての設定]The tabs display each setting in alphabetical order.

The lock screen function of Google Assistant is[人気のある設定]On the tab Photo Provider: Screenshot / Gadget 360

When you activate this feature for the first time, you will see the message “Hands-free help is available from your assistant when your smartphone is locked. You can turn it off at any time in your assistant’s settings.” In addition, the message says, “If you need help with your personal information, such as calling a contact or sending a message, turn on Voice Match and say” Hey Google “so that your assistant can recognize your voice. please tell me.

[はい、私は入っています]When the button is clicked, the user sees two toggles. Lock screen assistant response and additional submenus. If you enable the first switch, the Google Assistant will be able to respond to inquiries from users even if the screen is locked. The user can activate the virtual assistant by speaking the “Hey Google” command. Submenu switching is for activating personal results without the user having to enter voice commands.

Last month, Google introduced another new setting for its assistant.new[アプリ]The settings help the assistant learn from the various apps on the user’s phone and send specific requests to the app at the user’s discretion.

This week is Google I / O time on the Orbital, Gadgets 360 podcast, discussing Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Then (from 27:29) jump to Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie robbery movie Army of the Dead. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and podcasts are available.

Satvik Khare is the Deputy Editor of Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology can make life easier for everyone. Gadgets are always passionate about him, and he often finds ways to avoid new technologies. In my spare time, I love playing around with cars and participating in motorsports. When the weather is bad, I rap on the Forza Horizon on Xbox and read some nice fiction.





