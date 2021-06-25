Women played an important role in the pandemic check: KK Shailaja





KK Shailaja, a former health minister in Kerala, said female leaders played an important role in checking the global pandemic, linking innovation, compassion and spiritual presence. In a keynote speech at the Women in Technology Internationals (WITI) APAC Summit, she said the last incident proved that gender was really important.

Former ministers, whose efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kerala have received worldwide attention, said female leaders have taken a unique approach that has proven to be effective and humane.

Looking back at the immense losses suffered by the pandemic, KK Shailaja said gender inequality has set back decades of progress. Nonetheless, women represent the majority of unpaid and worthless workers in health care, along the frontiers of other sectors. We are witnessing their incredible resilience, adaptability and strength in the most unfavorable situations.

We have seen female leaders adopt an approach that is compassionate, compassionate, and humane qualities that are rejected as a leader’s shortcomings. Still, they have been successful in New Zealand, Taiwan, Finland, Germany, etc., proving that gender is really important.

The WITI Summit integrates technology into everyday life, empowers women and other marginal communities through technology innovation, creates sustainable lives, fosters a life of respect and dignity, and pursues dreams and aspirations. It greatly contributes to the search for ways to do it.

She details the innovations that played a major role in fighting Covid-19 in Kerala, and how the app helps robots provide hand sanitizers without physical contact. We talked about how it can help with contact tracing. The drone was used to track public movements by state police. A telemedicine app launched by the Kerala Police Department in collaboration with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) facilitated free video consultations with doctors. Several mobile-based geo-fence solutions were also used to ensure effective quarantine. There were also many apps for home delivery of essentials.

Above all, leadership related to managing a coherent response to pandemic uncertainty is based on one important factor: being there. She concludes that visible and easy access to the team is the first priority for stimulating self-confidence and building trust.

On the first day of the WITI APAC Summit, we witnessed a powerful CXO roundtable on the future of women in APAC. Participants included Chairman and CEO of Arundhati Bhattacharya-Salesforce India, Elizabeth Xu-CTO, CP Group, and Director of GargiDasgupta-IBM Research / India. CTO IBM India & South Asia, Rohini Srivathsa-National Technology Officer (CTO) Microsoft India, Rucha Nanavati- CIO, Mahindra Group Discussions to create obstacles that still plague women in the tech industry and a better path to the future It revolved around interventions that could be initiated.

